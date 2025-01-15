Behar vs Goldberg: The View co-hosts clash over Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Trump's inauguration

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration has stirred a debate among liberals. On Tuesday, The View panel had differing opinions as they weighed in on the country singer's announcement that she will perform America the Beautiful before the president-elect assumes office. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who is known for her severe criticism of Trump, defended the American Idol star as Joy Behar mercilessly slammed her. Carrie Underwood performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The View co-hosts divided over Carrie Underwood's decision to perform for Trump

“She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon,” Behar said of Underwood.

The 82-year-old's harsh statement came just a day after the Somethin' Bad hitmaker made her decision to perform on Inauguration Day public. “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” Underwood said in a statement Monday.

During the recent episode of the left-leaning talk show, Behar continued to criticise Underwood's decision, saying, “I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.” However, Goldberg came to the country singer's rescue and threw her support behind her.

“I stand behind her,” The Color Purple star said of Underwood. “If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support (her). It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in watching. I won't be watching. But that's me,” she added.

Goldberg compared Underwood's decision to Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's controversial meeting with Trump after years of publically slamming him. The 69-year-old argued that the MSNBC hosts did what “they needed to do, and I've got to stand behind them.”