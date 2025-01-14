NEW YORK — Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump's inauguration next week and other performers will include two of the president-elect's musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio. Country star Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump's inauguration

Underwood, who launched her career on “American Idol," is to perform shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press on Monday.

The pomp and spectacle that comes with the inauguration of a new president kicks off this weekend in Washington with a fireworks show at Trump’s golf club in Sterling, Va., a campaign-style rally in D.C., a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and glitzy dinners before the former president takes the oath to become the next president.

Trump’s second inauguration is expected to be a much different affair than the last time America got a new president. Trump, who refused to accept his 2020 loss, did not attend Democratic President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, where there were still visible reminders of the violent Jan. 6, 2021 siege on the building by Trump’s supporters.

The committee planning Trump’s inaugural ceremonies released a schedule Monday of four days of events centered around the Jan. 20th swearing-in ceremony, which Biden is planning to attend.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to attend a reception and fireworks display at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, followed by a reception for Cabinet members and a dinner.

On Sunday, the president-elect is to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and then hold a campaign-style "MAGA Victory” rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

Th Republican's Inauguration Day plans include tea at the White House, the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, a congressional luncheon, a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue and a trio of balls.

Incoming first lady Melania Trump will join tea with the Bidens. She skipped that event last time.

Tuesday, Trump's first full day as the 47th president, will include a National Prayer Service in the morning.

Greenwood will perform as Trump walks out to take the oath, according to Trump's inaugural committee. Macchio is Trump's choice to perform the National Anthem at the end of the program.

Macchio performed at the Republican National Convention in July, at Trump's return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October after his first rally there was marred by an assassination attempt, and during his Madison Square Garden rally that drew blowback for crude and racist jokes from some speakers.

Trump's first inauguration in 2017 featured performances from the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.