NAACP Image Awards 2024: The Color Purple, Usher win big, check out winners across all categories
The star-studded event hosted by Queen Latifah saw Usher and The Color Purple sweep multiple awards across different categories
The 55th NAACP Image Awards was held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, March 16. At the event hosted by Queen Latifah, Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in the pre-taped cold open. The big star-studded night saw The Color Purple emerge as the big winner, while Usher was honoured with the President's Award. Other special awards winners were Amanda Gorman, who received the Chairman's Award and June Ambrose, who won the Vanguard Award. Check out the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Colman Domingo
Fantasia Barrino
Halle Bailey
Keke Palmer
Usher (WINNER)
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Motion Picture
American Fiction
Origin
Rustin
The Color Purple (WINNER)
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – Rustin (WINNER)
Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
Jamie Foxx – The Burial
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple
Glynn Turman – Rustin
Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Erika Alexander – American Fiction
Halle Bailey – The Color Purple
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Back on the Strip
Brother (WINNER)
Story Ave
Sweetwater
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Brother (WINNER)
Mami Wata
Rye Lane
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Pierre – Brother
Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Rustin
The Blackening
The Color Purple (WINNER)
They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Elemental
Lil' Ruby
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Outstanding Character Voice Performance- Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose – Wish
Brian Tyree Henry – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Daniel Kaluuya – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
Flower
Gaps
Lucille
Rocky Road on Channel Three
The After (WINNER)
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
Blueberry
Bridges
Burning Rubber
Ego' Curse
Lil' Ruby (WINNER)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Choice Skinner – A New Life
Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One
Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One
Calah Lane – Wonka
Lennox Simms – Origin
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III (WINNER)
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One (WINNER)
Guy Godfree – Brother
Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone
Paul Yee – Joy Ride
TELEVISION/STREAMING
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Harlem
Survival of the Thickest
The Neighborhood
UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws (WINNER)
Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned
Meagan Good – Harlem
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show
Tyler Lepley – Harlem
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (WINNER)
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel–Air
Black Cake
Found
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall (WINNER)
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Idris Elba – Hijack
Jabari Banks – Bel–Air
Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9–1–1
India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air (WINNER)
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD
Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Gail Bean – Snowfall (WINNER)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Black Girl Missing
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Heist 88
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Swarm (WINNER)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09
Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88
Keith Powers – The Perfect Find (WINNER)
Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial
Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Ali Wong – Beef
Chlöe Bailey – Praise This (WINNER)
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find
Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death
Damon Wayans – Cinnamon
Damson Idris – Swarm
Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion (WINNER)
Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
CCH Pounder – Full Circle
Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate
Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here - WINNER
Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts (WINNER)
The 1619 Project
The Grio with Marc Lamont Hill
The ReidOut
Into America
Outstanding Talk Series
Hart to Heart
Sherri
Tamron Hall
The Jennifer Hudson Show (WINNER)
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
America's Got Talent
Barbecue Showdown
Celebrity Family Feud
Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Wild 'N Out (WINNER)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (WINNER)
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
My Name is Mo'Nique
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, Scientist
Alma's Way
Craig of the Creek
Gracie's Corner (WINNER)
My Dad The Bounty Hunter
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Alaya High – That Girl Lay Lay
Elisha "EJ" Williams – The Wonder Years
Jalyn Hall – The Crossover
Keivonn Woodard – The Last of Us
Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (WINNER)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Bomani Jones – Game Theory with Bomani Jones
Joy Reid – The Reidout
Sherri Shepherd – Sherri (WINNER)
Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro,
Alyssa Farah Griffin – The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ
DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares (WINNER)
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul's Drag Race
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance
Ayo Edebiri – Abbott Elementary
Garcelle Beauvais – Survival of the Thickest
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live (WINNER)
Roy Wood, Jr. – The Daily Show
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Gracie's Corner
Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)
Young Love
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – Rugrats
Issa Rae – Young Love
Keke Palmer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)
Scott Mescudi – Young Love
Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series
Jessica Mikayla – Disney Launchpad Season 2
Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show (WINNER)
Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Seth Carr – Disney Launchpad Season 2
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
After the Cut
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Disney Launchpad Season 2
Doggyland (WINNER)
I Am Groot
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
Did You Know?
I Was A Soul Train Dancer (WINNER)
Mama Mann's Kitchen
Ritual
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
Kale Futterman – Ginny & Georgia
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest (WINNER)
Thara Popoola – Sex Education
Troy Hunter – Sex Education
RECORDING
Outstanding New Artist
FLO
Jordan Ward
Leon Thomas
October London
Victoria Monét (WINNER)
Outstanding Male Artist
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Davido
Jon Batiste
Usher (WINNER)
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Janelle Monáe
Tems
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
All Yours – Kierra Sheard
Father's Day – Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr.
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music
Outstanding International Song
Amapiano – Asake feat. Olamide
City Boys – Burna Boy
Me & U – Tems (WINNER)
People – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay
Unavailable – Davido
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Boyfriend – Usher
Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion
How We Roll – Ciara
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Sensational – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (WINNER)
Outstanding Album
Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker
For All The Dogs – Drake
I Told Them… – Burna Boy
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét (WINNER)
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Creed III: The Soundtrack
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)
The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (WINNER)
The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
All Things – Kirk Franklin
All Yours – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown (WINNER)
In The Room – Maverick City Music
It's Working – Todd Dulaney
JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Jazz Album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger (WINNER)
Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Who Are You When No One is Watching? – Braxton Cook
Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin
Truth Be Told – Angie Wells
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Back To Your Place – October London
Good Good – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker
ICU Remix – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake (WINNER)
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Lipstick Lover – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
All My Life – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Blue Eyes – Vic Mensa
Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Palisades, CA – Larry June & The Alchemist
Sittin' On Top of the World – Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Ciara feat. Chris Brown – How We Roll (WINNER)
Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – ICU Remix
Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – Creed III: Soundtrack
Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – God Is Good
Voices of Fire – Joy (Unspeakable)
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Rustin – Branford Marsalis
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps (WINNER)
DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
American Symphony
Fast Dreams
Invisible Beauty (WINNER)
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Stamped from the Beginning
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
American Experience
Dear Mama
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (WINNER)
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip–Hop
Outstanding Short-Form Documentary
Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games (WINNER)
Freshwater
Ifine: Beauty
WRITING
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Ava Coleman – Abbott Elementary
Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary
Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – Swarm
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
Norman Vance, Jr. – Saturdays (WINNER)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks–Waddles – Bel–Air (WINNER)
Lee Sung Jin – BEEF
Marissa Jo Cerar – Black Cake
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – Found
Shonda Rhimes – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – Heist 88 (WINNER)
Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – Shooting Stars
Marlon Wayans – Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
Sam Jay – Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me
Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – Praise This
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (WINNER)
Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone
Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – The Burial
Marcus Gardley – The Color Purple
DIRECTION
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest
Donald Glover – Swarm
Neema Barnette – Grand Crew (WINNER)
Numa Perrier – UnPrisoned
Robbie Countryman – The Upshaws
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – Snowfall
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem
Dawn Wilkinson – Power Book II: Ghost (WINNER)
Geary McLeod – Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – Cinnamon
Chris Robinson – Shooting Stars (WINNER)
Keke Palmer – Big Boss
Numa Perrier – The Perfect Find
Vivica A. Fox – First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Antoine Fuqua – The Equalizer 3
Ava DuVernay – Origin (WINNER)
George C. Wolfe – Rustin
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Allen Hughes – Dear Mama (WINNER)
Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty
Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
Lisa Cortés – Little Richard: I Am Everything
Roger Ross Williams – Stamped from the Beginning
LITERARY
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström
Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo (WINNER)
House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson
Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward
The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America – Michael
Harriot
BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware
Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese
The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)
The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (WINNER)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu
Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote
Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah (WINNER)
The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz
The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts – Maya Moore Irons
Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds – Rich Paul
Nothing Is Missing – Nicole Walters
Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford (WINNER)
Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes – Stephen A. Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right – John Lewis
Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life's Big and Small Moments – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov
Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht
Historically Black Phrases: From "I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends" to "Who All Gon" Be There?" – Jarett Hill, Tre'vell Anderson (WINNER)
Livable Luxe – Brigette Romanek
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Above Ground – Clint Smith
So to Speak – Terrance Hayes
suddenly we – Evie Shockley (WINNER)
The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey
Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt (WINNER)
How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee –Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison
I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots – Lid'ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata
Is This Love? – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley
Like Lava In My Veins – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans – Isi Hendrix
Eb & Flow – Kelly J. Baptist
Everyone's Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni (WINNER)
Fatima Tate Takes the Cake – Khadijah VanBrakle
Friday I'm in Love – Camryn Garrett
Outstanding Graphic Novel
Curlfriends: New in Town – Sharee Miller
Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane
Queenie: Godmother of Harlem – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba
Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill
The Talk – Darrin Bell (WINNER)
PODCAST
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
#SundayCivics
Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn–Grant
Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams (WINNER)
Into America with Trymaine Lee
The Assignment with Audie Cornish
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
Black Money Tree (WINNER)
Chile, Please
Is This Going To Cause An Argument
The Laverne Cox Show
The Light
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast
More Than That with Gia Peppers
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean (WINNER)
The Bakari Sellers Podcast
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
All the Smoke
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Being Black: The 80s
Here’s The Thing (WINNER)
Nightcap with Unc and Ocho
Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast
Crimson Hearts Collide
Small Victories
TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy
Whose Amazing Life?
Yes We Cannabis (WINNER)
Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short-Form
I Am Story
Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast
Reclaimed: the Forgotten League
The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip–Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast (WINNER)
COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE–UP, HAIRSTYLING
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Charlese Antoinette Jones – Air
Dierdra Elizabeth Govan –I’m A Virgo
Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn –Rustin
Francine Jamison–Tanchuck –The Color Purple (WINNER)
Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – Shooting Stars
Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)
Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – Bel–Air
Miho Suzuki –Lessons in Chemistry
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson –Rustin
Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez –The Color Purple (WINNER)
Denise Pugh–Ruiz –UnPrisoned
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Shavonne Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Carla Joi Farmer – Air
Elizabeth Robinson – Creed III
Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – The Color Purple (WINNER)
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
Creed III (WINNER)
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
They Cloned Tyrone
Titans
Warrior
Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year
Angel Laketa Moore (WINNER)
Druski
Keith Lee
Lynae Vanee
Terrell Grice
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.