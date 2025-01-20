'Golden age of America begins now': Top quotes from Trump's 1st address as president
ByArya Vaishnavi
Here's a look at some of the top quotes from Donald Trump's first address as the 47th President of the United States
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Inauguration Day Monday. Here's a look at some of the top quotes from his first address as commander-in-chief:
- “From this moment on, America's decline is over.”
- “The scales of justice will be rebalanced.”
- “The golden age of America begins right now.”
- “My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”
- “Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”
- “We will drill, baby, drill.”
- “The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and government will end.”
- “We are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”
- “We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God.”
- “We will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.”
- “We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history.”
- “I am with you, I will fight for you, and I will win for you.”
- “Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback, but as you see today, here I am.”
- “National unity is now returning to America, and confidence and pride is soaring like never before.”
- “In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success.”
- “To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote.”
- “A tide of change is sweeping the country.”
- “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”
- “We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”
- “Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about.”
Recommended Topics
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
News / World News / US News / 'Golden age of America begins now': Top quotes from Trump's 1st address as president
See Less
SHARE
Copy