Jason Aldean announces Full Throttle Tour 2025, check out dates

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 22, 2025 12:59 AM IST

Check out full list of show dates for Jason Aldean's 2025 North American tour 

Jason Aldean is ready to hit the road for his 2025 North American tour. The country singer announced the upcoming Full Throttle Tour on social media Tuesday. Set to begin in May, the tour will feature Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver as special guests, according to the 47-year-old's Instagram post. Check out the full list of show dates for Aldean's upcoming tour below:

Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)
Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 dates

May 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

May 24 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

May 25 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 30 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park

July 17 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

July 18 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

July 19 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

July 25 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

July 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Nashville, Tennesse, at Bridgestone Arena

August 8 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

August 9 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 14 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 16 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

August 21 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

August 23 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 4 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

September 5 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center

September 11 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 13 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 18 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 19 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

September 20 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

September 25 – Lafayette, Louisiana, at CAJUNDOME

September 26 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Coca-Cola Amphitheater

September 27 – Charleston, South Carolina, at Credit One Stadium

October 3 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

