Jason Aldean announces Full Throttle Tour 2025, check out dates

Jason Aldean is ready to hit the road for his 2025 North American tour. The country singer announced the upcoming Full Throttle Tour on social media Tuesday. Set to begin in May, the tour will feature Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver as special guests, according to the 47-year-old's Instagram post. Check out the full list of show dates for Aldean's upcoming tour below:

Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)