Jason Aldean announces Full Throttle Tour 2025, check out dates
Check out full list of show dates for Jason Aldean's 2025 North American tour
Jason Aldean is ready to hit the road for his 2025 North American tour. The country singer announced the upcoming Full Throttle Tour on social media Tuesday. Set to begin in May, the tour will feature Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver as special guests, according to the 47-year-old's Instagram post. Check out the full list of show dates for Aldean's upcoming tour below:
Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 dates
May 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
May 24 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
May 25 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC
May 30 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Fenway Park
July 17 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
July 18 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP
July 19 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
July 25 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
July 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Nashville, Tennesse, at Bridgestone Arena
August 8 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center
August 9 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 14 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
August 15 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 16 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
August 21 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
August 23 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 4 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
September 5 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center
September 11 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 13 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
September 18 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 19 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
September 20 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
September 25 – Lafayette, Louisiana, at CAJUNDOME
September 26 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Coca-Cola Amphitheater
September 27 – Charleston, South Carolina, at Credit One Stadium
October 3 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 4 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
