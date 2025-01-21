Did Jill Biden send a strong political message with her Trump inauguration day outfit? Her longtime stylist reveals…

Dr. Jill Biden, the former first lady, continued her custom of donning American designers as she picked a Ralph Lauren wrap coat for Donald Trump's inauguration. However, one thing that caught everyone's attention was the hue of her ensemble. Jill Biden uses fashion as a means to convey a message, stressing that “fashion communicates without speaking a word," said her stylist.(AP)

For the occasion, Hillary Clinton donned a dark blue pantsuit, complementing former President Bill Clinton's dark navy suit and blue tie. In contrast, Jill sported a purple coat, matching gloves, and pumps. In a bid to coordinate with his wife's fashion sense, former President Joe Biden chose a purple tie and a dark overcoat.

Marie Claire reported that the former First Lady appeared to issue a powerful political message about the necessity of both sides coming together to unite the country. She wore purple because it combines the distinctive colors of Republicans and Democrats, blue and red, to create a single shade. This would make sense given the “symbolic approach” she has taken to her closet in the past.

Jill Biden's longtime stylist opens up about her fashion choices

While Bailey Moon, Jill's longtime stylist, did not give any confirmation if her colour choice of purple was intentional, he told the outlet that she “often used her wardrobe as a canvas for sending messages.”

“Whether it was her ivory Gabriela Hearst coat with the embroidery of the flowers of all the states and territories sending a message of unity, or the sunflower added to her Lapointe dress as a display of support for Ukraine,” Moon said.

Also Read: Did Barron Trump whisper something in Biden's ear? Netizens take a wild guess on his mysterious comment

The stylist further claimed that Jill even uses fashion as a means to convey a message, stressing that “fashion communicates without speaking a word.”

He further said that the former First Lady was eager to support a wide range of American designers and said they were fortunate to collaborate with such a creative group, which included well-known brands like Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, Moon thanked Jill for the chance to collaborate with him over the years.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he asserted that it is “the honor of a lifetime to serve as the wardrobe advisor” for Bidens.