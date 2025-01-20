Nancy Pelosi's daughter blasts 'Lady McBiden,' asks Jill Biden to ‘put on big girl pants’ and play with…

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, directed some harsh criticisms at First Lady Jill Biden during an interview with Politico. Jill Biden On Women's Rights: First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event.(AP)

She compared Jill Biden to Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth, suggesting that the First Lady should concentrate on her husband's legacy and adopt a more strategic approach. These remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the Bidens and the Pelosis, following the Democratic push for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race.

Alexandra Pelosi calls out Jill Biden

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” younger Pelosi told to Politico on Saturday. Alexandra defended her mother, claiming Nancy Pelosi remains one of the few allies of the outgoing president.“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about [President] Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” she added.

Jill Biden’s earlier disappointment with her long-time friend reportedly stems from frustration over Nancy Pelosi’s alleged involvement in urging Democrats to advocate for President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race. According to an August report by the Daily Mail, Pelosi had allegedly threatened to criticise the president if he refused to step aside publicly.

Jill Biden's remarks on Nancy Pelosi

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Jill Biden, 73, expressed doubts about her decades-long friendship with Nancy Pelosi. “We were friends for 50 years,” Jill reflected in her conversation before admitting, “Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded.” She also hinted at learning some hard truths about human nature through the experience, without directly speaking about the situation.

In his first interview following his decision to end his re-election campaign, Biden acknowledged feeling pressure from House and Senate Democrats who were increasingly worried about his viability in the upcoming election.

President Biden had faced growing pressure to exit the race, particularly after a debate debacle in June against President-elect Donald Trump. While Pelosi maintained that she “never called anybody” to advocate for his withdrawal, she acknowledged that anxious Democrats might have reached out to her. Biden then stepped aside endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris for the position.