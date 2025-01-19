Jill Biden takes Hunter Biden's son to meet Bao Li and Qing Bao on final FLOTUS trip; 'That's cute right?'

Outgoing US First Lady Jill Biden enjoyed a special zoo tour during last hours in her role as President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC along with his families to kick start the inaugural festivities. Jill Biden was joined by Hunter Biden's son Beau, who donned a quilted jean jacket with an US flag patch. In the clip, Beau can be heard marveling about the 'cute" pandas.(Instagram)

The video of Jill's private tour to National Zoo's new pandas was posted on her Facebook page and Instagram handle. According to reports, Jill is furious with Democrats like Nancy Pelosi for encouraging her Joe Biden to abandon his reelection quest. However, this didn't deter her from having fun with D.C.'s most prominent animals.

Jill Biden takes Hunter Biden's son to National Zoo

“Let's see if he'll turn and look at us,” Jill says.

“Oh yeah. Awww,” she continues.

The edited clip features a White House logo and is titled as ‘First Lady Meets New Pandas’.

A National Zoo staff member can be heard giving a tour to Jill.

“Can we introduce you to one of the pandas here?” asks the guide at the Smithsonian site in Northwest, D.C.

“Wow how cool is that!” replies Jill, who lobbied for the pandas and announced their arrival back in May.

Jill, who adores Giant Panda, was seen dressed up like one for Halloween.

Jill Biden meets Qing Bao and Bao Li

A guide can be heard introducing Jill to the new high-profile D.C. residents, who were recruited following lengthy discussions through what is commonly referred to as 'panda diplomacy.'

The pandas arrived in the Smithsonian Zoo as part of a 10-year agreement with China. The zoo contributes $1 million to a conservation organization that assists endangered pandas in China.

The guide first introduces Jill to Bao Li, which means “energetic treasure,” and then to Qing Bao, which is like “green mountainous treasure”.

“That's cute right?” Jill replies “Cute,” states Beau.

On Monday morning, Biden and Jill are scheduled to have tea with the Trumps before taking part in Trump's inauguration. However, Trumps did not do so for them for years back.