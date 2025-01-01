Menu Explore
Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' ‘frosty’ feud reportedly escalating day by day

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Tensions between First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris persist post-election, with a somber atmosphere reported at the White House. 

Ongoing tensions between First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reportedly persisted beyond the recent election. The Wall Street Journal reported that the final months of the Biden presidency have been characterized by a sombre atmosphere at the White House, with aides describing the mood as “depressing” and “draining.”

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Chris Kleponis / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Chris Kleponis / AFP)(AFP)

Following Harris' loss in the November 5 election, President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have reportedly been “frosty” in private settings. Notably, on July 21, Biden endorsed Harris as his successor, which Jill did not fully embrace.

The tension between Jill and Harris reportedly dates back to the 2020 Democratic primary debates, where Harris criticized Biden’s record on busing policies for school desegregation. Harris’ sharp debate performance is believed to have left a lasting impression on the First Lady.

At the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, held six days after Harris’ loss, Jill appeared noticeably reserved while seated next to Harris and Emhoff.

Jill Biden urging Joe to ‘burn the whole thing down’

Speculation about Jill's feelings towards Harris grew on Election Day when the first lady wore a red pantsuit—the traditional Republican colour. While some called it a subtle “shade,” others, including Fox News host Emily Compagno, suggested she may have “secretly” voted for Donald Trump.

Compagno expressed, “We saw all the wearing red. I do think she voted for Trump,” and added, “And I think she is gleeful that Kamala didn’t win, as is her husband.”

At the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, observers noted that neither the president nor the first lady acknowledged Harris and Emhoff as the crowd welcomed them.

Despite these reports, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates and Harris’ spokesperson Kirsten Allen denied any rift.

One insider told Daily Mail, “Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington, D.C. with such misguided resentment that I can’t imagine she [isn’t] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment.”

Behind closed doors, Biden has reportedly confided that he believes he could have won had he stayed in the race.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
