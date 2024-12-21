Fox News host narrates the exact reason why Jill Biden ‘voted for Trump’

Fox News host Emily Compagno has speculated that “vengeful” First Lady Jill Biden “voted for” President-elect Donald Trump in the recent election, citing purported tensions between Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris. Fox News host Emily Compagno stirred debate by asserting Jill Biden voted for Trump, citing her supposed animosity toward Kamala Harris.

During a segment on Fox News’ midday program Outnumbered, Compagno claimed the first lady’s alleged animosity toward Harris, coupled with subtle signals like wearing red outfits, hinted at her support for the Republican candidate.

“We’ve been hearing since before this president was president that Jill Biden had a massive issue with Kamala Harris,” Compagno said. She added that Jill Biden has “carried a chip on her shoulder” about how her husband was treated.

The panel discussed a recent Daily Mail report, which claimed, “Between organizing this year’s White House Christmas decorations, staff holiday parties and a string of final goodbyes, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them.”

Fox News host compares Jill Biden to ‘Lady Macbeth’

The report alleged that Jill Biden has encouraged her husband to take actions designed to provoke his political allies, including the controversial pardon of their son, Hunter Biden. “Now, sources say, the first lady has been egging her husband on to further inflame fury among his colleagues,” the report stated.

Compagno amplified these claims by invoking the so-called ‘Lady Macbeth’ narrative: “I don’t think he [Joe] would have declared for a second term.”

“And I think, given the volume and energy from her side, it was clear that the gas was coming from her.”

To support her claim, Compagno pointed to Jill Biden’s choice of red clothing, “We saw all the wearing red. I do think she voted for Trump,” and added, “And I think she is gleeful that Kamala didn’t win, as is her husband.”