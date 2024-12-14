Jill Biden corrected by kids at White House Toys for Tots event, netizens call hilarious moment ‘epic’

Jill Biden found herself being corrected by kids during a Christmas event on Friday. The First Lady wished children attending the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the White House “Happy Holidays.” However, the youngsters quickly corrected her, saying, “Happy Christmas.” The hilarious exchange was caught on camera, with the clip making rounds on the internet. Jill Biden gets corrected by kids at White House Toys for Tots event(AP)

Jill Biden corrected by kids at White House event

The viral video shows the 73-year-old greeting children of military service members. “Hello! How are you? Hi! Happy Holidays,” she says, to which multiple children shout, “Happy Christmas!” An amused First Lady could not help but laugh as she humbly accepted their correction, saying, “Happy Christmas, yes.”

Shortly after the footage was shared online, netizens flocked to social media to share their reaction. Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Even kids get it,” followed by a laughing emoji. Conservative communicator Steve Guest argued that the kids' reply was an “epic response” to “Jill Biden's war on Christmas.”

“Jill Biden fact checked (sic) by toddler,” another user wrote, while conservative show host David J. Harris Jr. remarked, "THERE IS HOPE FOR THE FUTURE! A kid corrects Jill Biden at the White House today after she says "Happy Holidays," by saying "Happy Christmas.""

During her address at the event, Jill told the children that if they “only remember one thing from the holidays,” it should be, “You are loved.” “There are so many people who care about you — from your family and friends, to your teachers and classmates, to the President and me,” she went on.

“And the best thing we can do with that love is to let it overflow — to share it with others who might really need it,” the First Lady continued before concluding with, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”