Jill Biden catches herself after making ill-considered reference to ‘joy’ of Americans, ‘You’re all reading into that!’

Jill Biden caught herself during an event at the White House after making an ill-considered reference to the "joy" Americans are feeling after entering the holiday season following the presidential election. The first lady claimed attendees were "reading into" her remarks during the event on Wednesday, December 11.

Speaking at a conference on advancing women’s health research, Jill talked about the “joy” of the holidays, which is a buzzword that had defined Kamala Harris’ short campaign. Jill said the attendees must take note of the White House décor and “feel, I don’t know, a little, a sense of joy. Because I think we all need like this, you know, we all need to feel joy now.”

“You’re all reading into that!” she said, as the audience laughed.

The Bidens reportedly ignored Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

Harris and Jill have had a frosty public relationship after the vice president succeeded Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee before losing to Donald Trump. However, the White House has maintained that there are no tensions between Harris and the Biden family.

Jill and Joe Biden were seen ignoring Harris on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors. While making their grand entrance, the Bidens did not acknowledge Harris or her husband Doug Emhoff standing next to them and even seemed to avoid eye contact. An insider told New York Post that the couple did not talk to each other the entire night.

Jill chatted with Trump the night before at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The president-elect said of the conversation, “Very nice. She couldn’t have been nicer.”

Talking about the past grievances between himself and president Biden, Trump said, “It’s politics. You have to get used to it. She was very nice and we had a very nice conversation.”

Meanwhile, at the event, Biden joked throughout his remarks about women’s health. He made a reference to the brain surgery he had several years back. “I had two nine-hour operations. Took the top of my head off twice, couldn’t find the brain the first time,” the president said.

Biden said that although they are set to leave the White House, he and Jill will continue to “fight like hell.” “We’re not going away,” he said, which may have been an indication that he intends to remain in politics.