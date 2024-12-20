‘Vengeful’ Jill Biden encouraging Joe Biden to ‘burn the whole thing down’

Jill Biden is reportedly seeking to settle scores over how her husband, President Joe Biden, was treated during the final months of his presidency. First Lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden wave to the audience during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. (AFP)

Daily Mail cited some sources who claimed the First Lady has been “urging burn the whole thing down” from his Christmas hit list, even as his tenure winds down.

“Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,” the insider told Daily Mail.

ALSO READ| Joe Biden urges Congress to act after tragic Wisconsin school shooting, ‘Every child deserves to feel safe’

“Hunter has no greater defender than Jill,” another insider said, adding that Joe Biden “wrestled” with the choice before ultimately deciding to pardon his son. “Once it became clear that the Justice Department was dead set on jail time, this was always how it was ending,” one source cited.

Biden ‘burning it all down’ with largest single-day clemency in US history

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumoured to be among those in Jill’s crosshairs. Pelosi reportedly spearheaded efforts to pressure President Biden into not seeking re-election in 2024, with sources claiming she personally urged him to step aside. Notably, Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month, Pelosi was seated far from the president and First Lady.

Joe recently issued clemency to 1,500 individuals and pardoned 39 others in what was described as the largest single-day clemency action in U.S. history. The president stated, “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation… taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

ALSO READ| Joe Biden may visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency

Democratic mega-donor John Morgan suggested President Biden’s decision to back Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump was a “coup”. “[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, 'F*** you,' and gave us Harris,” Morgan stated.