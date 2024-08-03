Hunter Biden's sentencing to take place after presidential election

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on Nov. 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing on Friday. Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, walks upon arrival at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2024. Biden returned to Washington for the first time after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The charges stemmed from his purchase and possession of a firearm while he was addicted to crack cocaine in October 201812.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony on June 11 when a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

The trial, which lasted six days, included testimonies from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, an ex-girlfriend, Hallie Biden (the widow of his deceased brother Beau Biden), and his daughter Naomi Biden1. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning a guilty verdict

The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will take place eight days after the Nov. 5 presidential election pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.

Joe Biden said he had to accept the ‘outcome’ of his son's case

Joe Biden issued a statement following the verdict saying he accepted the outcome of the case. “As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad,” he said.

“Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”

Biden further added, “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

At the trial, prosecutors offered an intimate view of Hunter Biden’s years of struggle with alcohol and crack cocaine abuse, which they said legally precluded him from buying a gun.

Biden’s lawyers sought to show he was not using drugs when he bought the gun and did not intend to deceive because he didn’t consider himself a drug user when he filled out the form.

Hunter Biden has also been charged with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences in California, alleging he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.

