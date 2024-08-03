Joe Biden makes strange comment, tells crowd 'you're stuck with me' for ‘another…’

During a Thursday night prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, President Joe Biden made a peculiar remark to reporters, expressing that they were “stuck” with him as commander-in-chief. US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware, to spend the weekend. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

“You’re stuck with me as president for a while, kid. There’s no way out. Ok?” he said, approaching the press with a slight grin and arms partially opened. His eyes appeared intense, and his smile seemed somewhat unsettling.

“You got me for at least another 100 or 90 days or so,” he stated.

Biden, who announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 race, had ended his campaign abruptly earlier in the month. “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he announced in a statement to media.

Medical experts suspect Biden may have Parkinson's disease

Despite Biden stepping down from the race, there are still 178 days until the presidential inauguration, and 94 days until the 2024 presidential election as of Friday morning.

Several medical experts who have analyzed Biden’s public statements over the past month suspect he may have Parkinson’s disease or a similar condition.

The president’s odd comment coincided with the arrival of a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, carrying Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, and Alsu Kurmasheva.

The exchange, the largest since the Cold War, saw the release of 24 prisoners from the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Russia, and Belarus.

The plane landed shortly before midnight, and Biden, along with Vice President Harris, were the first to welcome the three former detainees as they returned to American soil after being imprisoned in Russia.

Evan Gershkovich, the first American journalist accused of espionage since the Cold War, was arrested during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg on March 29, 2023.

Ex-marine Paul Whelan, arrested in 2018 while attending a friend’s wedding in Russia, faced espionage charges and received a 16-year prison sentence in 2020.

Alsu Kurmasheva, another journalist for the US-government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was accused of disseminating false information about the Russian military. She was sentenced to 6½ years in prison after a secret trial.