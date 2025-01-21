Did Barron Trump whisper something in Biden's ear? Netizens take a wild guess on his mysterious comment

As Barron Trump received huge praise for his kind gesture towards Joe Biden during his father Donald Trump's inauguration, social media users have been clamoring to find out the specifics of 18-year-old's brief encounter with the former president. Barron Trump whispered something to Biden and his facial expression instantly changed. (X)

During the grand event in Washington, D.C., the New York University student attended the inauguration with his mother, Melania Trump and other family members.

Barron was spotted shaking hands with Biden and Kamala Harris inside the US Capitol Rotunda following Donald's inauguration as president for a second term.

Following the inauguration, a TikTok video went viral showing Barron's brief conversation with Biden.

Social media users take a guess on Barron's mysterious comment

In the clip, the First son can be seen grabbing the 82-year-old former president's hand. He then leaned in and seemed to whisper something in the Delaware native's ear.

Biden was grinning before his encounter with Barron. But following the teenager's enigmatic remark, his smile turned to a serious one, and people online have been eager to find out what he exactly said.

Some users speculated what Barron might have said to Biden, with one claiming: “Looks like he said, “You’re done” lol.”

“You forgot to pardon yourself,” second user said.

“I don't know what he said, but I bet I want it on a shirt,” another remarked.

“Not sure what he said but wiped the smirk right off his face,” one more added.

Meanwhile, other users claimed that he wasn't whispering in Biden's ear but rather leaning in to speak with Harris.

Melania gets lauded for raising ‘true gentleman’ Barron

As Barron was hailed as “a true gentleman” for greeting Biden and Harris during his father's inauguration, social media users stated that the 18-year-oldwas “raised well” by his mother Melania.

“I was very impressed by that gesture and from someone so young. To go across the aisle and shake their hands was a very classy and mature thing to do. Good for Barron,” one user said.

Some even went on to laud Melania for raising a “good young man”.