Payback for 2021? Kamala Harris' massive snub to JD Vance again breaks Inauguration tradition

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly breaking a major Inauguration tradition by not inviting her 2025 replacement for a formal sit-down or tour. Senator JD Vance, his wife and their three children are set to move into the Naval Observatory residence on January 20 for the first time. With just days left before the January 20 Inauguration Day, US President Kamala Harris has still not formally invited her replacement JD Vance for a sit-down or VP residence tour.(Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)

Multiple Democratic and Republican sources have told CBS News that the vice president-elect will be seemingly flying blind as the sitting vice president has turned away from giving Vance a tour of their new abode.

No formal vice president residence tour for JD Vance

The same report also alleges that the Harris’ Republican replacement’s wife, Usha Vance, attempted to connect with the VP residence’s staff in November as she sought insight into what measures they’d have to rely on to childproof the Naval Observatory home, especially since her kids, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance, are all under the age of eight.

Although a Harris appointee initially turned their back on the questions, the Vance team has since connected with Navy aides who oversee the house. As they make necessary arrangements to accommodate the Vance kids, Kamala Harris’s purported behaviour in acting against the new changes has been attributed as a vicious response to Trump’s contentious reaction to his 2020 election loss.

History repeats after Kamala Harris was also distastefully snubbed in 2021?

Yet advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence disputed the crossfire by foregrounding that he discreetly gave Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, a chance to visit the official residence in the final days of the Trump administration. The cryptic exchange was attributed to the MAGA leader’s denial of accepting his loss to Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Therefore, Harris is, in a way, repeating history by treating Vance the same way she was not honoured with a formal sit-down with Pence.

Kamala Harris’s broken tradition move, previously set into motion by the Trump-Pence administration, supposedly found support among those close to the sitting vice president. In addition to Harris being snubbed in 2021, she and the second gentleman faced delays in moving into the residence. She didn’t settle in until April 2021, three months after being sworn in, because the place needed repairs.

The Vance family’s entry into the Naval Observatory - located in Northwest Washington DC at Number One Observatory Circle - will mark the first time in decades that the official residence will be home to young children of the VP.