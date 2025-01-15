Critical condition: Indian-origin nurse stabbed in the neck by patient at Manchester hospital; accused appears in court

An Indian-origin nurse stabbed with a pair of scissors in a Manchester hospital’s ward was pictured on January 14. 57-year-old Achamma Cherian suffered the unwarranted wrath of a patient in his 30s while on duty at the acute medical unit in Oldham Royal Hospital, Greater Manchester, on Saturday. Still being treated at a different hospital after the attack, Cherian, a mother-of-two, is reportedly in critical condition. Roman Haque, 37, has since been named as the accused, and was arrested at the scene. Indian-origin nurse Achamma Cherian, stabbed at a Manchester hospital on Saturday evening, is still receiving treatment for her "life-changing" injuries. She was pictured for the first time this week.(Daily Mail)

Member of the public who allegedly attacked the Indian-origin nurse seen in court

Appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after seriously injuring the hospital nurse, he has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. When asked to identify himself in court, he said his name was Mohammed Roman Haque. It is believed that he launched his physical attack on Cherian as he became “angry” about having to wait for an assessment. He is next scheduled to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on February 18. For the time being, he has been remanded in custody.

What do we know about the victim: Achamma Cherian

As per The Sun’s report, a hospital employee described the 57-year-old woman who suffered “life-changing” injuries in the attack as an “experienced” nurse. According to his account, Achamma Cherian is a “lovely lady” who has been working at the hospital for about ten years. He also labelled her as an “active and popular member” of the Indian Association Oldham (IAO). The UK news outlet lists the IAO as a Hindu temple, a community centre and non-profit organisation offering service to people of various backgrounds.

According to the Daily Mail, Cherian’s home, which she shares with her husband - believed to be Alexander Chandy - is just minutes away from Oldham Royal Hospital. Neighbour accounts revealed that she regularly worked the night shifts. One even said, “She’s lived here since we moved here in 2007.” Meanwhile, the aforementioned hospital worker highlighted, “Many nurses from India came here after Covid - around 400.”

Officials react to the Manchester hospital attack

The Greater Manchester Police is no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. “We do not believe there to be a threat to the wider public,” they added.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting took to X to condemn the incident: “Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence.”

Local government minister Oldham West MP Jim McMahon called what happened to the woman “a senseless attack.” On the other hand, the (BINA) British Indian Nurses Association’s chairman, Marimouttou Coumarassamy, told the Times of India, “We know the nurse is Indian-origin and that she is getting the appropriate care in hospital. We were told it is not racially-motivated.”