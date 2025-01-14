British-Indian Trump doctor spills diet secrets that reverse prediabetes, lower BP in days

British-Indian Dr Aseem Malhotra has a close rapport with Robert F Kennedy Jr and has appeared on podcasts with Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson. According to the Daily Mail’s insight, the cardiologist could potentially land a key role in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Donald Trump’s new administration. British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra and London-based nutritionist Kim Pearson worked on their Metabolic Reset diet for two years. The online group programme will be launched on February 10, 2025. Registration deadline is set for February 8.(Metabolic Reset)

Unpacking his five-ingredient Metabolic Reset diet, the British doctor has devised a no-calorie counting way to counter health problems that have collectively affected 140 million Americans and Britons. His new diet is expected to tackle diabetes and high blood pressure just within days. Now, his secret is ours.

Trump doctor's five-ingredient diet plan to counter diabetes and high blood pressure

“If an item comes out of a packet and it contains five or more ingredients then it is not allowed,” said Dr Malhotra. For reasons yet to be explained, the longer an ingredient list is, the more it is believed to have been through processing. In turn, the more processed the diet is, the higher the vulnerability to diabetes and high blood pressure.

His formulation has proved helpful in reversing his patients’ prediabetes and lowering their blood pressure in 28 days. The best part of the diet, which was worked out alongside London-based nutritionist Kim Pearson, is that it is not required to be followed forever. The cardiologist recommended following the diet plan for a month or so. Thereafter, carbs can be gradually introduced to the meal plan on the weekends

Dr Malhotra graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in medicine in 2001. His areas of expertise include evidence-based medicine, obesity, coronary artery disease, and preventive cardiology. Meanwhile, Pearson is also a clinical director and wellness editor. She specialises in weight loss, metabolic health, and longevity.

Do’s and don’ts prescribed by British-Indian doctor - tapped by Donald Trump

As diets have often been synonymously equated with making one feel hungry, Dr Aseem Malhotra’s plan goes the other way. “We don’t want people to feel hungry,” he pointed out. However, he does ban a certain group of foods. All sugary foods minus fibre, such as white bread, rice and pasta, packaged food with a long list of ingredients, diet sodas and ‘fake sugars’ are completely off the table.

The main agenda here is to “snap out of” one’s addiction to junk food and “reset” metabolic health. The primary takeaway is to eat three meals a day, leaving four to five hours between each. Moreover, the fasting window overnight should last between 14 to 16 hours. It helps “reset the digestive system.” Intake of at least five vegetables or pieces of fruit is recommended per day. These should be included in at least two meals.

The 47-year-old doctor’s diet is based on the Mediterranean Diet, which emphasises consuming plant-based foods and healthy fats like olive oil and raw nuts. Such options are believed to help remove excess cholesterol from arteries, keeping blood vessels open.

Breakfast-lunch-dinner options

Another good source of fibre is berries, which are nutrient-heavy. The filling antioxidants low in calories help with digestion, slowing down food’s passage through the digestive tract. As a result, a berry smoothie (rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, B vitamins and magnesium) emerges as a viable breakfast option. A vegetable omelette is another one.

For lunch, he and Pearson recommend a protein salad – red meat is allowed. The night options are a stir fry with fibre-rich Japanese noodles or meatballs with vegetable spaghetti.

What about beverage consumption?

Dr Malhotra greenlights only zero calories coffee, water and tea on the drinks side. Although he doesn’t outrightly ban alcohol to ensure the plan’s long term sustainability. Therefore, moderation suggestions amount to three small (175 ml) glasses of dry wine or seven single (25 ml) measures of white spirit.

To “make goals more digestible,” he also introduces a “simple switch”—though not part of his diet plan—eating McDonald’s burgers without the buns. His investigation revealed that the bread itself contains 50 additives. Conversely, the patties alone with toppings are a better option.

80/20 rule leaves room for occasional cheat days

Further making the diet more accessible and easy to follow, he shared the ‘80/20’ rule, which gives people room to cheat occasionally, either on the weekend or at social events where recommended options are nowhere to be found. Sticking to the diet 80% of the time also goes a long way in adopting healthy habits.

The Daily Mail reported that the Metabolic Reset diet, set to launch on February 10, will be available on metabolicreset.co

* The official website clearly establishes that the diet plan is “For educational and informational purposes. Dr Malhotra and Kim are not able to advise you on your individual circumstances.”