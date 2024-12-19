British-Indian tourist calls India a 'dump' in scathing critique: 'I won't be going back'

A British Indian traveller who recently concluded a three-year adventure across India expressed disillusionment with the country in a Reddit post. The user shared candid observations, criticising India’s infrastructure, civic sense, and tourist experiences while comparing it unfavourably to other Asian nations like Vietnam and Thailand. A Reddit user criticised India and it's state of heritage sites, pointing out neglect and vandalism.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The traveller began his journey during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, motivated by a deep sense of wanderlust. However, his experiences led to a harsh verdict: “India is a dump, and Indians objectively treat it like a dump.” He highlighted issues such as poor roads, crumbling infrastructure, widespread filth, and a lack of civic responsibility among citizens.

“For the fifth wealthiest economy, with nearly 1.6 billion people and a quite clearly astonishingly rich elite class; this is no excuse,” the post read.

The Reddit user also criticised the state of heritage sites, pointing out neglect and vandalism: “Graffiti, yellow spit, and rotting food soil the architecture that Indians claim to be so proud of.” He noted that even basic explanations about historical sites often come with additional charges.

The traveller lamented overpricing and subpar service in comparison to neighbouring countries. “Hotels, even of a basic standard, in areas where property sits for $300 a month are charging their firangi tourist customers a whopping $30-$40 a night,” he wrote. Water issues, poor public responsibility, and general apathy were other areas of concern. The traveller remarked, “I’m just done with India, and trust me, I tried to give it a chance.”

Having relocated to Vietnam after his Indian adventure, the traveller contrasted the two nations. He commended Vietnam’s well-maintained streets, reliable taxi services, and high-quality food, noting that it was a relief after his experience in India.

“As a British Indian myself, I really wanted to love India - I can’t,” the user concluded, stating that while he does not regret his travels, he has no plans to return.

The post sparked significant debate online, with some agreeing with the criticisms and others defending India, citing its progress since gaining independence. Many took to the comments section to share their views. A user wrote, “I've spent a lot of time in India both travelling and working and I absolutely see where you're coming from. I've been to almost a hundred countries and there isn't other one that gives me the love/hate like India does. It's a complicated mess with the best and worst of humanity existing shoulder to shoulder.”

Another added, “Love and hate, polarizing, highs and lows, peaks and troughs. Mountains and valleys. Yes, indeed, all part of the daily experience in that maddening country. One of the best trips I ever took, really grateful to have experienced it in my formative years. India is where I learned to recognize when the situation dictates turning my logical brain completely off and accept things for how they are. If the restless crowd says one plus one equals fish, I wholeheartedly agree!! That ability has served me well across the whole planet at various times. Also taught me to be, depending on your outlook, extremely Zen or one cold, heartless prick when it comes to organized/persistent begging/hawking trinkets. Walk straight past with purpose do not make eye contact. Do not let emotion flit across your face. Do not acknowledge.”

The Reddit post gained significant traction on X, sparking a debate.

A user noted, “India is a country of cultural and developmental extremes. You'll see an extremely developed nation in Mumbai, but an extremely backward culture in a small village not very far from it”

Another added, “Vietnam Per Capita GDP 4,346.77 USD, India Per Capita GDP 2,484.85 USD.”

A third argued, “It seems to have become a trend for some expats to criticize everything about India while portraying life outside Asia as flawless. Reality, however, is far more nuanced.”