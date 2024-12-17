Journey so far: Top travel trends of 2024

This year, travel underwent a complete transformation—becoming smarter, more thoughtful, and profoundly personal. From lavish cultural events to quiet spiritual sojourns, 2024 gave us new reasons to pack our bags and explore. The focus wasn’t just on where we travelled but why. The global tourism scene saw travelers redefining how they explore, experience, and engage with the world.

Here’s a deep dive into the trends that shaped wanderlust this year.

Screen-inspired travel

Whether you’re a fan of epic fantasies, romantic comedies or period dramas, several real-life destinations in films and shows have been inspiring travellers for their next getaway. Skyscanner report on travel trends in 2024 says 94% of Indian travellers were influenced by movies and TV shows when choosing their destinations. Emily in Paris, for instance, has popularised many spots in Paris. Jardin du Palais Royal, where Emily often enjoys her lunch breaks, is one of the most favoured haunts among the fans of the series.

Spiritual tourism

Spiritual tourism has been here for ages. Devotees travel to a holy place or monument for inner peace or religious reasons. But it got a major boost this year in India, with the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. More than 12 crore pilgrims and tourists reportedly visited Ayodhya in the first seven months of 2024, according to UP govt data, reflecting the enduring popularity of the trend.

Sleep tourism

Sleep tourism, a trend that revolves around rejuvenating through restful sleep, captivated travellers in 2024. The trend offers a peaceful escape with curated environments designed for maximum relaxation. According to a report by HTF Market Intelligence, sleep tourism has emerged as a thriving global market, currently valued at ₹54.4 trillion.

Destination dupes

Travellers embraced budget-friendly alternatives to famous and expensive tourist hotspots in 2024. Destination-duping is about finding places that offer the same vibe as a famous place, but without the expense or crowd. A Skyscanner study found that 93% of travellers would consider a destination dupe, with 64% motivated by savings. For instance, many travellers chose Baku (Azerbaijan) to get the Dubai experience, at a more affordable rate.

Event-based tourism

The year saw fans plan entire itineraries around catching a glimpse of their favourite artistes performing live, a phenomenon known as ‘gig-tripping’. According to an EaseMyTrip report, 2024 saw a 20% rise in event-driven travel. With famous artistes and bands, such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay, touring the world, the practice has grown more popular. Besides gig-tripping, sporting events like the recent Paris Olympics also drew a large international crowd, with a reported increase of over 13%, as per the French government.