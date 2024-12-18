‘Flying naked’ travel trend is raising eyebrows on internet but it’s not what you think

Before you ask what it means, 'flying naked' does not refer to sitting in a plane without any clothes on. Instead, the travel trend that's being widely discussed on social media right now means flying with minimal belongings. Simply put: flying naked is about stripping away luggage, not clothing. Also read | 'Sleep divorce’ is new travel trend: Why couples are choosing to ‘break up’ at bedtime while on vacation Flying naked travel trend is not what you think it is. (Pexels)

‘Flying naked’ is flying with barely anything on you

It is the latest cost-saving travel hack among budget-conscious travellers – instead of hopping on a plane with a carry-on or checking their luggage in, some passengers say they are travelling with the bare minimum. With airlines charging exorbitant fees for extra baggage, more or more people are questioning whether they actually need to bring anything at all.

But as expected, the 'flying naked' travel trend is raising eyebrows on social media, with some calling it 'insane'.

'Flying naked' travel trend divides internet

As per a new Fox News report, one TikTok user posted a video of themselves walking through an airport, captioning the footage, "Getting on a plane with no carry-on bags is the weirdest feeling. It's like you're just hopping on the local bus and a little while later you [are] off in a completely different city." Another traveller posted a similar video saying, "Woke up and decided to get on a flight with no checked bag or carry on, just vibes."

Others on social media said they couldn't grasp the concept. "I don't get how come people are on the JFK AirTrain with no bags. Travelling [with] no inventory is insane to me," another TikTok user said in a video, per Fox News.

This travel trend is not for everyone. For those who can’t imagine travelling without their creature comforts, there are still ways to pack smart and minimise costs. Travel experts share their best tips and tricks for packing light – click here to read them all.