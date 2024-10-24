'Sleep divorce’ is the new travel trend: Why couples are opting to ‘break up’ at bedtime during vacation

If you think snuggling up with your partner is the ultimate vacation experience, think again! Couples are now discovering that separate sleeping arrangements might just be the secret to a more restful and rejuvenating getaway. This rising trend is making waves in the travel industry as more individuals express a desire for separate sleeping setups while travelling with their partners. 'Sleep divorce' is a rising trend as couples prioritise better sleep during vacations. (Freepik)

Known as "sleep divorce," this trend has prompted travelling couples to seek ways to improve their sleep while on vacation, according to Hilton's 2025 Trends report. The Virginia-based hospitality company revealed that nearly two-thirds of travellers, or 63%, acknowledge that they sleep better when they're alone. (Also read: Sex on first date: Is casual sex a relationship killer? )

Rise of sleep divorce in travel

"Believe it or not, 37% of travellers would rather sleep in a separate bed from their partner when away, and most parents (3 in 4) think it's better to sleep apart from their kids while travelling," Hilton's travel report said. "So go ahead and plan that solo getaway—it's the perfect chance to recharge during family reunions!" In 2023, the idea of "sleep divorce" was put under the microscope in a survey by the Illinois-based American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), with couples admitting they sleep in separate rooms just to get some quality shut-eye.

45% of men prefer sleeping separately for better rest on vacations(Freepik)

The survey found that men are more likely to sleep separately, with 45% saying they do so "occasionally or consistently," compared to just 25% of women. Stacy Thiry, a licensed mental health counsellor based in Florida at the telehealth platform Grow Therapy, shared her thoughts with Fox News on the trend of "sleep divorce" in the travel scene, noting it has both "pros and cons."

Understanding the benefits and drawbacks

"The main benefit is getting better rest," Thiry told Fox News Digital. "Sleeping separately lets each person create their ideal sleep environment—whether that’s a cooler room, no snoring, or just some peace and quiet. It can also reduce bickering that arises from being too close, and some couples even feel more connected since they’re not waking up resentful after a bad night’s sleep."

However, she noted that physical distance can make spontaneous affection harder and that some people might see it as a stigma. "Historically, sharing a bed has symbolized intimacy, but couples are now learning to prioritize what works best for them," she added.

Couples discover separate sleeping arrangements boost vacation sleep quality(Freepik)

"Another important factor is that we're becoming increasingly aware of how valuable sleep really is," Thiry said. Sleep expert Dr Wendy Troxel, a senior behavioural specialist at RAND Corporation and a licensed clinical psychologist in Utah, concurred that many couples are choosing to sleep separately while on vacation to "improve sleep quality."

Navigating sleep needs as couple

Troxel emphasized to Fox News Digital that this trend reflects a growing awareness of how vital sleep is for both individual health and relationship well-being. "Research consistently shows that sleep problems can lead to irritability, poor problem-solving skills, and increased conflict," she noted in her book, Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep.

"These issues can harm relationships," she warned. "If couples are considering separate sleeping arrangements, open communication is key to ensuring both partners’ needs are met and to avoid feelings of abandonment or rejection." To foster intimacy, Troxel recommended dedicating time for connection before bed, highlighting that "the moments leading up to sleep are crucial for maintaining closeness."

If sleeping apart leads to better sleep and happier days, it could result in happier relationships for some couples(Freepik)

Troxel highlights the need for couples to find a balance that maintains strong relationships while ensuring both partners get enough rest, especially when travelling. Each couple's decision to sleep apart is unique, with no one-size-fits-all approach; if it improves sleep and happiness, it can benefit relationships. A Hilton spokesperson notes that guests are increasingly prioritizing sleep quality during vacations, with discussions about "sleep divorce" expected to grow in 2025. In response, many hotels are offering connecting rooms, allowing couples or families to stay close while enjoying the perks of separate beds.