Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic tips for long-distance couples to celebrate the day with same festive mood

Karwa Chauth is a big day for married couples. This festival celebrates the love and bond of marital couples. The wife fasts all day and breaks the fast by viewing the moon and her husband. The husband helps her break the fast by giving her water and sweets. But it’s a disheartening moment for long-distance couples who are not together to cherish this special day. Being apart on this auspicious day can put a wrench in the festive spirit. By videocalling and doing fun activities Karwa Chauth for long-distance couples can be celebrated. (Shutterstock)

But the spirit of Karwa Chauth lies in devotion and commitment towards each other. Despite the distance, couples can still celebrate with the same festive fervour. Here are some unique ways to celebrate this special day for long-distance couples.

Cute montage videos

Take it as a fun activity and dive into your gallery. Scour it for each others’ candids, goofy moments pictures, and clips. Edit them into a video or a slideshow. Add cute animations. Videocall and present the beautiful creations with each other. Revisit those memorable moments and feel connected even from afar.

Surprise gifts

Surprise, surprise! Send each other meaningful and thoughtful gifts. Maybe snoop in each other's wish list to find out the perfect gift idea. It could range from simple items like digital cards or handbag on the wishlist to custom-made and personalised pendants, photo frames, and coffee mugs. Coordinate and plan accordingly to make sure the delivery reaches on time. The surprise gift is a sweet gesture that closes the distance.

Virtual watch party

Choose comfort movies or series that feel close to your heart as a couple. It helps alleviate the feeling of loneliness on this day. Make sure to leave your camera on to see each other’s reactions or chat over the favourite scenes.

Celebrate the moon viewing ritual online

Moon viewing through the sieve is an important ritual of Karwa Chauth.(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Conduct the traditional ritual of viewing the moon through a sieve online, followed by looking at the husband through the sieve. To elevate the experience and feel more immersive, send surprise snacks and sweets through a delivery service after the fast is broken.

This thoughtful gesture can help mitigate the feelings of physical absence and create a sense of togetherness. Keep any belongings of the husband, which could be a photo or the favourite shirt, to stimulate the senses. Often holding onto a familiar belonging like smelling the scent of the beloved in the shirt. It brings a calming sense of comfort.

Have the post-fast feast together

After the fast is broken, put on coordinated festive outfits to set the vibe. Have a meal together through a video call. If possible, prepare the same dishes to further make it feel more real. The shared meal makes the distance feel short.

