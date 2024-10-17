Karwa Chauth 2024 hydration hacks: Tips to stay hydrated without drinking water

Karwa Chauth 2024: A ritual, largely observed by married women, Karwa Chauth involves the tradition of observing fast from morning till moonrise. However, the long period of staying without food or water can make someone fall sick. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, Clinical Dietician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, "During Karwa Chauth, when fasting includes abstaining from both food and water for an extended period, staying hydrated is crucial to avoid dehydration.” Karwa Chauth involves the tradition of observing fast from morning till moonrise. (Unsplash)

Pre-fast hydration:

Coconut water : Before starting the fast, drink coconut water. It's a natural electrolyte that helps retain fluids and maintain hydration throughout the day.

: Before starting the fast, drink coconut water. It's a natural electrolyte that helps retain fluids and maintain hydration throughout the day. Lemon water : Squeeze lemon into water with a pinch of salt and sugar for a homemade electrolyte drink. This boosts hydration and provides minerals to the body.

: Squeeze lemon into water with a pinch of salt and sugar for a homemade electrolyte drink. This boosts hydration and provides minerals to the body. Herbal teas : Chamomile or peppermint tea can hydrate the body and also calm the digestive system.

: Chamomile or peppermint tea can hydrate the body and also calm the digestive system. Fruit-infused water: Infuse water with fruits like cucumber, orange, or mint leaves for a burst of hydration and added vitamins before fasting.

Hydrating foods at sargi (pre-dawn meal):

Fruits with high water content : Consume fruits like watermelon, oranges, strawberries, cucumbers, and melons. These fruits are loaded with water and help in slow hydration release.

: Consume fruits like watermelon, oranges, strawberries, cucumbers, and melons. These fruits are loaded with water and help in slow hydration release. Yogurt : Rich in water and electrolytes, yogurt not only hydrates but also promotes gut health.

: Rich in water and electrolytes, yogurt not only hydrates but also promotes gut health. Oatmeal : Oats absorb water and, when eaten with milk or yogurt, can provide hydration.

: Oats absorb water and, when eaten with milk or yogurt, can provide hydration. Chia seeds: Soak chia seeds overnight in water or milk and add them to smoothies or yogurt. They can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, helping keep you hydrated.

Avoid dehydrating foods:

Limit salt : Avoid salty and spicy foods during sargi, as they can make you feel thirsty and increase water loss.

: Avoid salty and spicy foods during sargi, as they can make you feel thirsty and increase water loss. Caffeine: Minimise tea or coffee intake before the fast, as they act as diuretics, leading to more fluid loss.

Post-fast hydration (breaking the fast):

Fruits first : Start by eating hydrating fruits like papaya or pomegranate, as they will be gentler on the stomach and provide natural sugars for energy.

: Start by eating hydrating fruits like papaya or pomegranate, as they will be gentler on the stomach and provide natural sugars for energy. Soups : A warm, light vegetable soup can help replenish lost fluids and is easy on the digestive system.

: A warm, light vegetable soup can help replenish lost fluids and is easy on the digestive system. Electrolyte-rich drinks: After breaking the fast, have coconut water or fresh lemonade with a pinch of salt and sugar to restore electrolyte balance.

