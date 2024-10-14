Karwa Chauth festival is celebrated by the Hindu community across the world, where married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity of their husbands. This year, the celebrations will be marked in India on October 20. Kartik Sankashti Chaturthi will also be observed on this day but though Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for married Hindu women and involves a day-long fast, it can pose unique fasting challenges for women with diabetes. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after Poornima, in the month of Kartika. Karwa Chauth 2024: Fasting tips for women with diabetes (HT_PRINT/File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, suggested some advanced tips to help diabetic women navigate the fast safely and comfortably:

A) Pre-Fast Planning:

Consult Your Doctor: Before fasting, discuss your plans with your healthcare provider. They can assess your overall health, adjust your medication as needed, and provide personalised guidance.

Before fasting, discuss your plans with your healthcare provider. They can assess your overall health, adjust your medication as needed, and provide personalised guidance. Carbohydrate Planning: Ensure you have a well-balanced meal the night before the fast, focusing on complex carbohydrates like whole grains. This will provide sustained energy and help stabilise your blood sugar levels.

Ensure you have a well-balanced meal the night before the fast, focusing on complex carbohydrates like whole grains. This will provide sustained energy and help stabilise your blood sugar levels. Monitor Blood Sugar: Throughout the pre-fast period, monitor your blood sugar regularly to establish a baseline and identify any trends.

More people are at risk of diabetes than ever before due to their faulty lifestyle choices(Freepik)

B) During the Fast:

Monitor Blood Sugar: Continue to check your blood sugar regularly, especially during periods of stress or physical activity. If your blood sugar drops significantly, consume a carbohydrate-rich drink or snack.

Continue to check your blood sugar regularly, especially during periods of stress or physical activity. If your blood sugar drops significantly, consume a carbohydrate-rich drink or snack. Avoid Excessive Physical Activity: While light exercise can help manage stress, avoid strenuous activities that could lead to hypoglycemia.

C) Post-Fast Nutrition:

Gradual Reintroduction: Avoid overeating immediately after breaking the fast. Gradually reintroduce foods to your diet.

Avoid overeating immediately after breaking the fast. Gradually reintroduce foods to your diet. Balanced Meals: Prioritise meals rich in fiber, protein and healthy fats. These will help stabilise your blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy.

Prioritise meals rich in fiber, protein and healthy fats. These will help stabilise your blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy. Monitor Blood Sugar: Continue to monitor your blood sugar closely for a few days after breaking the fast to ensure it returns to normal levels.

Sarson ka Saag and Dal Makhani are some popular dishes in Karwa Chauth meals (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

D) Additional Tips:

Stress Management: Practice stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help regulate your blood sugar and overall well-being.

Practice stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help regulate your blood sugar and overall well-being. Emergency Kit: Keep a glucose kit readily available in case of hypoglycemia.

Keep a glucose kit readily available in case of hypoglycemia. Inform Loved Ones: Inform your family and friends about your diabetes and fasting plans to ensure they can provide support and assistance if needed.

Remember, fasting while living with diabetes requires careful planning and monitoring. By following these advanced tips and working closely with your healthcare provider, you can safely and comfortably observe Karwa Chauth while maintaining your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.