Mark Zuckerberg lists his problems with Apple to Joe Rogan: ‘Squeezing people’

Mark Zuckerberg criticised tech giant Apple during a podcast appearance, saying that the company has stopped any innovations and are making money off the success of the iPhone. File Photo: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries on Orion AR glasses at the Meta Connect annual event. (REUTERS)

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Meta boss suggested that the number of people buying an iPhone is declining as there isn't much better in each version than the last.

"Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they're just kind of sitting on it 20 years later," he told Joe Rogan.Zuckerberg also accused the Tim Cook-led company of making money by overcharging the app makers on the platform.

"They do it by basically like squeezing people and having this 30 percent tax on developers,” he said.

The founder of Facebook has a long list of grievances with Apple. Another of his problems with the tech giants is that they allegedly don't let the devices made by other companies work smoothly with the iPhones.

To make his point, he pointed at the Airpods, saying that Apple blocks other companies from using the same connection technology. According to him, if Apple did that, there would be much better competitors to the product by now.

Mark Zuckerberg compares Mera VR headset with Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg compared Meta’s VR headset with the Apple Vision Pro, claiming that his company's product is better between the two. He also said that when Mera tried to get its Ray-Ban smart glasses to work with the iPhone, Apple did not allow it.

According to him, Apple is ‘insecure’ because they ‘didn't build security into it’. He said that the company now uses security as a ‘justification’ for why they allow their products ‘to connect in an easy way.’

Zuckerberg also made a prediction. According to him, someone will beat Apple as they are ‘off their game in terms of’ innovation.