Becoming skinny-fat to losing hair: Nutritionist reveals risks of rapid weight loss

For someone who is embarking on the weight loss journey, generally, there is an eagerness to see the weight drop on the scale. It is natural to look out for the before and after transformation but hurrying to shed the weight might not be a good idea. Weight loss is not just about dropping numbers on the scale. (Shutterstock)

Mohita Mascarenhas is a nutritionist and weight loss coach as per her Instagram bio and frequently shares tips on weight loss. She explained what happens when one is only keen on dropping the number on the scale. She detailed the difference between losing weight and losing fat. Setting a tunnel vision on simply shedding weight can have unintended consequences for your health too.

Rapid weight loss demerits

The nutritionist warned against rapid weight loss through strict diets that eliminate all carbs and drastically reduce calorie intake. For exercise, many focus only on cardio to burn calories in an effort to lose weight quickly.

However, she cautioned against this common misconception, saying, "I guarantee you, you'll lose weight quickly, but you'll also end up looking 'skinny fat,' lower your metabolism, develop loose skin, start losing your hair, and probably regain all the weight once you stop dieting."

She further added that losing weight fast causes more water and muscle loss than fat loss, making it unhealthy and unsustainable.

Effective fat loss

To lose fat, she suggested eating in a moderate calorie deficit and including protein in the diet. Workouts should focus on weight training, not just cardio.

She explained, "This way, you won't see a drastic change on the scale, but you will look lean and toned, improve metabolism, and achieve long-lasting results." This type of approach is much more sustainable than rapid weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.