Use antacid frequently? Doctor explains what it can do to your health

For heartburn and acid-related symptoms, antacids are quick relief antidotes. However, is long-term consumption of antacid healthy for us? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tariq Rashid, director and head of department of cardiology, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “The common use of antacids in relieving heartburn and acid reflux gives quick relief to millions, but their prolonged use, particularly proton pump inhibitors, can bring about a whole host of other health risks and serious cardiovascular complications. Understanding how these medications affect the heart and one's well-being is key to safer use.” Also read | Antacids and heart diseases: Doctors explain the relationship “While antacids neutralise stomach acid, long-term use can have unforeseen effects on the heart," said Dr. Tariq Rashid.(Pexels)

Antacids and heart health

Dr Tariq Rashid said, “While antacids neutralise stomach acid, long-term use can have unforeseen effects on the heart. For example, calcium-based antacids may interfere with the electrical signaling of the heart, causing arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats. Excess calcium can disrupt normal cardiac function, increasing the risk of more severe conditions over time. PPIs, widely used in chronic acid reflux treatment, impair the endothelium, which is the inner lining of the blood vessels. Such drugs impair endothelial function and accelerate its aging, one of the most significant factors in atherosclerosis.” Also read | Signs of heart attack that resemble gastric trouble; experts on how to differentiate between the two

Know the health risks associated with long-term use of antacids.(istockphoto)

Health risks of long-term antacid use

Long-term antacid use can also disrupt with the natural functioning of the body. “Chronic use of PPIs has been implicated in an increased risk of chronic kidney disease and even renal failure. Long-term dependence on these medications can have serious implications for kidney health, hence the importance of monitoring,” the cardiologist added.

Antacids can also affect brain functioning and lead to an increased risk of dementia. “Another notable risk is magnesium deficiency, as antacids can deplete the body's magnesium levels. This can lead to muscle twitching, weakness,” explained Dr Tariq Rashid. Also read | Heart attack or acidity? Expert on top reasons behind sudden chest pain

Also, people who suffer from acidity-related issues, and resort to chronic consumption of antacids, may suffer from digestive issues, leading to constipation, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.