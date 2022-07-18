Antacids and heart diseases: Doctors explain the relationship

Antacids are medicines which help in neutralising the acid in the stomach. Acid reflux is caused by the backward flow of the stomach acid into the esophagus. This further causes burning pain in the chest. To counteract this digestive disorder, many people prefer to consume antacids in order to neutralise the acid. However, the usage of antacids has become fashionable in the recent times. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Jayesh Timane, HOD - Department of Internal Medicine and Critical Care, AOI at Nangia Specialty Hospital, Nagpur said, “For every symptom of heartburn, tightness, burning, or tummy disturbance, popular antacids seem to be a common answer. Though generally considered safe, too much, too long, too frequent use and abuse might lead to problems. There are pleural emerging concerns regarding proton pump inhibitor (PPI) antacid consumption over the long term. Of note is a risk of fracture, pneumonia, diarrhea, chronic kidney problems, hypomagnesemia, B 12 deficiency, memory problems, etc. few common problems are abdominal pain, diarrhea, and headache.”

He further added that antacids are linked to causing cardiovascular diseases. Many reports have stated a cause-and-effect relationship between antacids and the heart – however, a definitive relationship is yet to be proven.

Dr. Sandeep Ghanta, MD, Internal Medicine, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad further pointed out the relationship between heart issues and Proton Pump Inhibitor – medicines used to reduce stomach acid made by glands in the lining of the stomach:

Increase in use: In the recent past, the use of antacids Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) has increased and is on the top-10 prescribed drugs which are commonly used to treat heart burn, indigestion, acid reflux, and other health issues.

Prolonged use: The prolonged used of PPI's causes various chronic health issues like increased cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and many others. According to the recent study by Huston Methodists and Stanford University, adults who use proton pump inhibitors are between 16-21 percent more likely to experience a heart attack than people who don't use antacid drugs.

Affect the endothelium: “It was identified that the PPI's can adversely affect the endothelium of the blood vessels, thus increasing the risk of CVD. Patients who are on regular antacids, should be monitored and only consume the drug on doctor's advice,” said Dr Sandeep Ghanta.