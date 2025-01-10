Lose 5 kg in 1 week? Fitness trainer shares 'guaranteed' weight loss diet plan but with a warning

Losing 5 kg in just a week is an ambitious goal, but it's achievable with a strict diet plan and regular exercise, according to fitness trainer Ekansh Taneja. Ekansh, who has lost an impressive 35 kg himself, keeps sharing his weight loss tips and tricks on Instagram. He recently shared a diet plan 'guaranteed' to help you reach your goal of losing '5 kg in 1 week'. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Losing 5 kg in 1 week is a challenging goal, so be prepared to work hard and make significant changes to your diet.(Shutterstock)

However, Ekansh also reminded his followers that losing weight too quickly is not healthy and is unlikely to be sustainable. He asked them to focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that promote their overall health and well-being during weight loss.

Losing 5 kg in 1 week is a challenging goal, so be prepared to work hard and make significant changes to your diet. Here's the diet plan Ekansh suggests:

Morning ritual: 6.30 am

⦿ Fennel seed water: Soak 1 tsp fennel seeds (sauf) in a glass of water overnight. Strain and drink on an empty stomach. Claimed benefits – aids digestion and reduces bloating.

Breakfast: 8 am

⦿ Avocado bowl: 1 whole avocado with a sprinkle of black salt and lemon juice – fats for energy, zero carbs and low protein.

⦿ Green tea: 1 cup unsweetened green tea.

Mid-morning snack: 10.30 am

⦿ Cucumber and mint detox water: 1 glass infused with cucumber slices, mint leaves and a pinch of pink salt – refreshing and calorie-free.

Lunch: 1 pm

⦿ Zuccini noodles with olive oil: 1 cup spiralised zucchini sauteed in 1 tsp olive oil, seasoned with garlic and chili flakes.

⦿ Green salad: lettuce, cucumber and a few almonds 95-6 pieces) with lemon vinaigrette – low-carb, low-protein and hydrating.

⦿ Fennel seed tea: Brew fennel seeds in hot water for a calming digestive aid.

Afternoon snack: 4 pm

⦿ Coconut water: 1 glass – natural electrolytes, no protein.

⦿ Herbal tea: Unsweetened peppermint of chamomile tea.

Dinner: 7.30 pm

⦿ Vegetable soup: A clear broth made with boiled spinach, celery and mushrooms. Season lightly with salt and black pepper -- zero carbs, low- protein, hydrating.

⦿ Steamed asparagus: 1 cup asparagus drizzled with a few drops of lemon juice.

⦿ Green tea: 1 cup to unwind.

Evening detox: 9 pm

⦿ Fennel cinnamon water: Boil fennel seeds and a small cinnamon stick in water. Cool, strain and sip slowly.

Warns against quick fixes

Asking people to 'transform sustainable' and not fall for crash diets, he said in the video, “With this diet, I would ask you to do one hour of cardio, and in the next one week you will lose 5 kg or more. But with this you face several problems – you will become skinny fat, your metabolism will crash within two week you will gain back all the weight, and even more, once you start eating normally again.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.