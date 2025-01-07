Gurmeet Choudhary's diet for toned body at 40 is quite rigorous: 'I eat only boiled food, haven't had roti in 1.5 years'

Gurmeet Choudhary has consistently impressed with his physique, making him a fitness inspiration for many. He has now revealed that he has eaten just boiled food for a year and a half. The actor spoke about his strict diet and workout regimen in a recent episode of Bharti Singh's Bharti TV Podcast. Also read | Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets Gurmeet Choudhary's diet and fitness routine revealed: here's what he eats, and avoids, to stay fit. (Instagram/ Gurmeet Choudhary)

He said that a healthy diet is essential for his performance, especially when shooting in extreme locations or for long hours. The actor added he avoids sugar, wheat, rice, and bread.

Gurmeet Choudhary eats only boiled food

When asked about the pressure to be an actor, while shooting in extreme conditions, Gurmeet said in Hindi, “It is quiet tough. It has been 1.5 years since I have been on a sugar-free diet; it has been 1.5 years since I ate roti, rice, or even bread. It is not easy at all. You have to mentally prepare yourself for every role that you play. It is more challenging because I am a big foodie; I absolutely love food. But I have just had one kind of food for a year and half – only boiled food. It has no taste; but now I have started finding it tasty. Now, if I eat something unhealthy or if I overeat, it does not suit my body at all. I can eat some ghee, but if I have too much, then my body rejects it.”

With a sugar-free diet like Gurmeet's, the main goal is to eliminate all sources of added sugar and instead focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods.

'I sleep by 9:30 pm and wake up at 4 am'

The actor, who is 40, added he is fitter today than he was in his 20s and can beat a 20-something when it comes to fitness. Gurmeet's fitness routine is also quite rigorous – it involves a mix of sprinting, weight training, martial arts, dancing, cycling, jogging, and yoga.

He also spoke about his strict regimen on Bharti's podcast, saying, “Discipline is very important for fitness. I sleep by 9:30 pm and wake up at 4 am. I get more time than other people to work on myself. I meditate, make my morning coffee, listen to my favourite music, read a book or my scripts, and finish my workout by 6 am.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.