‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk's White House office space status revealed after Melania Trump's ‘babysitter for Donald’ tag

An office space in the White House complex has reportedly been reserved for Elon Musk. He is poised to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy. Elon Musk will reportedly have an office space in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House.(Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS)

The New York Times reported on Monday night, summarising the intel of two sources briefed on the plans, that the well-envisioned office space marked with the Tesla founder's name is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Elon Musk to have significant access to Donald Trump when he takes office?

Despite his ever-blossoming bromance with Donald Trump, Musk won't always share a room with the incoming president as the location is adjacent to the White House. His level of access to the West Wing will be disclosed in due time, as the SpaceX leader is believed to have already discussed the issue with transition officials. Whether the DOGE co-head Vivek Ramaswamy will also set up camp alongside his official partner remains unclear. Reports have also revealed that Musk has already participated in official meetings and at least one foreign call.

Ramaswamy and Musk’s unofficial positions across the federal government aim to curb government spending in the new Trump administration. Per NYT’s previous coverage, DOGE currently works out of SpaceX offices based in Washington, D.C. The richest man in the world also appeared to have turned to Silicon Valley to fill positions across the unofficial government panel as Musk is reportedly recruiting fellow billionaires, tech executives and others.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance grows

Given the billionaire’s whopping donations to the MAGA leader’s 2024 presidential bid, he has already spent significant time with Donald Trump at the Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Melania Trump had no qualms with Musk’s constant presence at their property.

In fact, a Palm Beach source noted, “Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around. Additionally, Lara Trump dubbed him the ‘First Buddy.’

In another presumed attempt to close the gap between himself and Trump, the tech titan also made headlines last month as part of a purported deal that “would likely top [$100 million] and break every West Palm Beach real estate record.” Musk was rumoured to be snapping up a lavish Palm Beach penthouse in the Bristol building, previously owned by the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller.