Lara Trump calls Elon Musk 'First Buddy,' reveals he's always at Mar-a-Lago as bromance grows with Trump

Elon Musk appears to have established a strong connection with Donald Trump, with Lara Trump revealing that the tech mogul is frequently at Mar-a-Lago. According to Lara, Musk has gained the former president's ear in a way that few others have, strengthening his influence within the President-elect's inner circle. Elon Musk is frequently seen at Mar-a-Lago reveals Lara Trump, since he developed a close friendship with Donald Trump.( REUTERS/Brian Snyder, @elonmusk/X)

Lara Trump calls Musk ‘First buddy’

Lara told The New York Post, “Every time I go to Mar-a-Lago, he’s there. And it’s a bit of a joke, but he’s in on the joke. He’s great. Who wouldn’t want one of the brightest minds of our time in the circle of people doing the right thing for this country? It really seems to be that he wants his legacy to be that he was able to achieve the unachievable.”

She added, “And the great news is we get to reap the benefits of that. So I love him being First Buddy.” As the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and owner of X, Elon Musk has solidified his position as the world's richest man.

Musk has played a pivotal role in supporting Trump’s political ambitions, helping to boost his visibility through his America PAC and social media platform. His influence has further deepened his ties to Trump, making him a key figure in the former president's inner circle.

CNN analyst predicts Trump and Musk will lock horns

Despite the current bromance between Trump and Musk, the two are predicted to clash because of their egos once the post-campaign honeymoon period is over. CNN contributor predicts that the two will bout heads soon because of their dominant personalities. Tech journalist, Kara Swisher said on The Chris Wallace Show that Trump will emerge as the winner of this tussle.

Swisher said, “I’m gonna repeat my assertion about Elon Musk and Donald Trump. One of my favourite movies is ‘Highlander,’ and ‘there can be only one.’ And that‘s gonna be Donald Trump. And I think we’ll see what happens in the wake of that.”

She added that many tech CEOs were quick to congratulate Trump over his victory “largely because they’re scared of Elon’s influence and they want to have influence of their own,” as reported by The New York Post.

Making a reference to an Axios Story called Musk the most powerful unelected man ever” which was published last week, Swisher said, “Trump “does not like to share the spotlight.” Thus she predicted that the duo’s fallout would come out of their need for attention more than their different political views.

She concluded, “In comparison of the need for attention between Bannon and Musk, Bannon looks like a kitty cat. Elon needs a lot of attention, and Trump will be irritated by that.”