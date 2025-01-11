Lara Trump calls Donald Trump a ‘champion for women’, reveals who will be America's first female president

Donald Trump deeply cares about women, according to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. In an interview with New York Post published Saturday, the former RNC co-chair explained why women should have faith in the president-elect. The 42-year-old, who is married to the future commander-in-chief's son, Eric Trump, also revealed who she believes will be America's first female president. FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attend the final day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Lara, who stepped down as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in December, credited her father-in-law for who she is now. “This is a man who cares about women,” she said of Donald. “And I tell you that as a woman who came into this family … from a background where I had no ability to relate to the Trump family — meaning a business family whose name people knew around the world.”

“Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he’s a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself,” Lara added. She went on to point out “so many great examples of strong women” around the president-elect, like Kristi Noem, Linda McMahon, Alina Habba, Karoline Leavitt, and Susie Wiles.

The mother-of-two explained that those who know Donald “appreciate” the fact that “he doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love.” The only thing he cares about is “whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability,” she added.

Lara went on to admit that it is also something she herself appreciates because “I never want someone to give me a job because of my gender.” The former television producer further said that she strongly believes she will witness a woman taking oath as the president for the first time in her lifetime. “I actually believe our first female president will be a Republican,” she added.