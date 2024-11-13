Trump's ‘loyal’ lawyer Alina Habba says she'd ‘very seriously’ consider serving as his White House press secretary

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, would “very seriously” consider serving as the president-elect's White House press secretary. The 40-year-old addressed the reports about her emerging as Trump's top pick for the role during her recent appearance on Fox News. Alina Habba puts a jacket on the podium as she speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Alina Habba breaks silence on report she's Trump's top pick for White House press secretary role

During Tuesday's interview, Habba was pressed by Fox News host Sean Hannity if there was any truth to reports suggesting that she was Trump's “favourite” for the role of White House press secretary. “I leave it to the president and the three people that are on my board of directors — that’s Luke, Chloe and Parker, my children. Everybody will know in time,” she said while smiling.

Unimpressed by the vague answer, Hannity further asked if there had been any “discussions” about it, to which Habba laughed and said, “Sean, you know me better than that. You would never have me on prime time if I answered questions like that.” She went on to praise Trump for the cabinet he has put together. “I'm really proud of the work that him and his transition team have done. I think when we look at everybody, they are killing it on all fronts,” she said.

“Turn the page. It's time to turn the page.” “It’s time to have advocacy for America First,” Habba went on, adding, “It’s a decision for all of them to make, not me.” However, Hannity followed up a third time, asking her: “Serious question, if you were asked to fill that role, would you?” to which, she replied, “I’m very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it. Very seriously.”