Dick Van Dyke, 98, is thankful he 'won't be around' to ‘experience’ four years of Trump administration

Dick Van Dyke is grateful for his age. In a brutal swipe at Donald Trump, the 98-year-old actor said that he is fortunate he "won't be around" for the president-elect's second term at the White House. The Hollywood veteran's remark came while he was spotted out and about with his wife, Arlene Silver, 52, on Tuesday.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, takes brutal swipe at Donald Trump

During his latest outing, which comes nearly a week after his endorsement of Kamala Harris, Van Dyke was asked by paparazzi, “Does the future look bright for America?” To which he replied, “I hope you are right.” The Mary Poppins star was then asked if he thinks Trump “is capable of making America great again.”

However, the legendary actor said, “Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years.” This is not the first time that Van Dyke has made a morbid remark about his age. Back in September, the six-time Emmy Award winner was asked about his feelings after missing the Primetime Emmy Awards, where he was originally slated to make an appearance as a presenter, he bluntly said, “I feel old.”

In another instance, when asked about his plans for his upcoming 99th birthday, the Night at the Museum actor quipped, “[I'm] just praying that I make it,” per New York Post. Last week, Van Dyke made a last-minute endorsement to the vice president in a rare social media appearance. While he did not name either Harris or her running mate Tim Walz in his video message, he wrote “VOTE” in the caption and tagged the Democratic nominee and her campaign.