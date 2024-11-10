Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘$1 billion disaster’: DNC official rips Biden for giving Dems ‘Big F you’ with Harris endorsement

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 10, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for ‘coronating’ Kamala Harris, whose campaign was a ‘$1 billion disaster’

Democratic National Committee's Women's co-chair Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for “coronating” Kamala Harris by endorsing her just 30 minutes after dropping out of the race. During her Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, the Harris surrogate dubbed the vice president's campaign a “$1 billion disaster.”

DNC official Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for endorsing Kamala Harris (X)
DNC official Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for endorsing Kamala Harris (X)

DNC's Lindy Li rips Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Obamas

“The truth is this is just an end epic disaster. This is a $1 billion disaster,” Li said of the Harris campaign, adding, “They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race.”

Calling for accountability on their part, the 33-year-old contended that she, along with other Democratic officials, were “misled.” Li revealed that campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon had promised the staffers, including her, that the vice president would win the election.

“She even put videos out saying Harris would win,” Li said of Dillon. “I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I just feel like a lot of us were misled.” The DNC finance committee member further called out Biden for pushing Harris to replace him in the race.

Li pointed out that if Donald Trump was as big a threat to America as the Dems claimed throughout their campaign, they should have had a process of voting on Biden’s successor “instead of just coronating somebody.”

“I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big, ‘F you’ to the party. ‘If you don’t want me, here’s somebody you may not like, deal with it,’” she fumed.

She further criticised the Obamas for delaying their endorsements of Harris. “I want to point out they waited three days – Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris. It was the silence heard round the world,” Li said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //