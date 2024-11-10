‘$1 billion disaster’: DNC official rips Biden for giving Dems ‘Big F you’ with Harris endorsement

Democratic National Committee's Women's co-chair Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for “coronating” Kamala Harris by endorsing her just 30 minutes after dropping out of the race. During her Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, the Harris surrogate dubbed the vice president's campaign a “$1 billion disaster.” DNC official Lindy Li tore into Joe Biden for endorsing Kamala Harris (X)

DNC's Lindy Li rips Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Obamas

“The truth is this is just an end epic disaster. This is a $1 billion disaster,” Li said of the Harris campaign, adding, “They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race.”

Calling for accountability on their part, the 33-year-old contended that she, along with other Democratic officials, were “misled.” Li revealed that campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon had promised the staffers, including her, that the vice president would win the election.

“She even put videos out saying Harris would win,” Li said of Dillon. “I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I just feel like a lot of us were misled.” The DNC finance committee member further called out Biden for pushing Harris to replace him in the race.

Li pointed out that if Donald Trump was as big a threat to America as the Dems claimed throughout their campaign, they should have had a process of voting on Biden’s successor “instead of just coronating somebody.”

“I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big, ‘F you’ to the party. ‘If you don’t want me, here’s somebody you may not like, deal with it,’” she fumed.

She further criticised the Obamas for delaying their endorsements of Harris. “I want to point out they waited three days – Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris. It was the silence heard round the world,” Li said.