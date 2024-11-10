Trump trolls Harris campaign with leftover fund offer to clear debts after she ‘blew through $1bn’

President-elect Donald Trump took a swipe at the Harris-Walz campaign’s finances and spending with a surprising proposal on social media. Flaunting his campaign’s success with low-cost "earned media," Trump suggested that Republicans might help cover the Democrats’ debts, which reportedly remain hefty despite record-breaking fundraising. This comes after reports surfaced that the Harris campaign had raised over $1 billion but was still $20 million in debt. US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump has won the electoral college and will be the next US President(AP)

Trump offers Harris campaign leftover fund

Harris, once seen as a frontrunner in the polls, reportedly funneled a hefty $20 million into election-eve concerts, only to face a crushing defeat that’s left her campaign deep in debt. Now, reports are surfacing that vendors and staff are anxious about getting paid amid the campaign’s financial strain.

Trump took to Truth Social, joking that Republicans might “chip in” to help the Democrats out. “I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote on X Saturday evening.

His tongue-in-cheek suggestion came wrapped in a call for unity. The 47th President of the United States wrote, “Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.”

He continued, “We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much,” ending the jab with his signature chant of “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The election watch party concert in question reportedly featured a wide range of stars, including Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. Yesterday, a Washington Examiner report suggested that Harris' campaign even spent a six-figure sum to get Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, to interview the Democratic nominee.

Trump omits Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from new cabinet

On Saturday, Trump, who is now gearing up to make his White House return in 2025 and focusing on his new cabinet formation, is reportedly considering offering big roles to major party backers such as RFK Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, and other MAGA figures. Surprisingly, he excluded former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who once boldly competed against him for the GOP nomination, as well as Mike Pompeo, the former Director of the CIA under Trump from 2017 to 2018.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social posted on Saturday. He added, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Both Haley and Pompeo had a turbulent relationship with the politician throughout his campaign. While Haley remained a vocal critic of Trump despite endorsing him after suspending her campaign, Pompeo was accused of not being vocal enough for Trump, remaining silent and quietly endorsing him.