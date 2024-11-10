Indo-Canadian community discuss barring politicians from using temples for outreach events unless they disavow pro-Khalistan movement

Toronto: Indo-Canadian community leaders are considering a prohibition on Canadian politicians using temples for community outreach appearances unless they disavow the pro-Khalistan movement in the country. Indo-Canadian participants in a march to the Kanishka memorial in Ottawa on Saturday. (Supplied phto)

These discussions, still in a formative state, have commenced since the violent invasion of pro-Khalistan elements of a Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last Sunday. A community leader, who asked not to be named at this juncture, said that the temple management is listening and “wehope to come to an understanding on this matter soon”.

Emotions are still high within the community, especially Hindus, following the attack and few have been impressed by statements from Canadian leadership, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. “Words don’t really help; they have to show intent,” a person familiar with the development said.

The person clarified there would be no bar on anyone visiting a temple for worship and would apply to those using it for a political purpose and exempt known allies.

Community members organised a march on Saturday in Ottawa, the capital, which terminated at the memorial dedicated to the victims of the 1985 bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by Khalistani terrorists. That remains the worst-ever terror attack in Canadian history as it claimed 329 lives.

Among those present was Girish Subramanya, who said, “We want to have our voice heard, to stoke memories.” He said speakers at the event conveyed the message that they stood “shoulder to shoulder with any victim of terrorism.”

The anger over politicians pandering to pro-Khalistan forces was echoed on Friday by Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya. In a statement, the Liberal Party MP said, “First, let politicians know that Hindus and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians stand united on one side, while Khalistanis are on the other. Second, and importantly, I call on all Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge community leaders not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognise and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism.”

The Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (COHNA) has called upon the country’s political class to “heed the voices of Hindu Canadians and take decisive, tangible action”.

On November 6, the Hindu Federation, an umbrella group of over two dozen temples in the province of Ontario including the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto and the Hindu Sabha Mandir, issued an open letter, in which it stated, “These acts of extremism, left unchecked for decades under political patronage, have lead to frustration and a profound sense of vulnerability within our community.”