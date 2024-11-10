Canada on high alert for migrants who may flee US after Donald Trump's win

Canadian authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the US border in anticipation of a potential surge in migrants seeking asylum following Donald Trump's win against Kamala Harris. The anticipated increase in asylum-seekers is driven by the new administration’s promise to execute the largest mass deportation in US history, which could push many undocumented migrants, especially those from minority communities, to seek refuge in neighboring Canada. During his campaign, Trump often claimed that immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country". Canada is already dealing with record refugee claimants – almost 20,000 in July, with over 250,000 claims pending.(REUTERS)

"We're on high alert. All of our eyes are looking at the border to see what's going to happen... because we know that Trump's stance on immigration might drive up illegal and irregular migration to Canada," a Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman, Sergeant Charles Poirier, told news agency AFP.

"Worst-case scenario would be people crossing in large numbers everywhere on the territory. Let's say we had 100 people per day entering across the border, then it's going to be hard because our officers will basically have to cover huge distances in order to arrest everyone," he added, during a conversation with Reuters.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland met with a group of ministers on Friday tasked with handling thorny issues that might emerge between Canada and the incoming Trump administration.

She sought to reassure that Canada was ready for a possible uptick in migrant arrivals.

"We have a plan," she said after the meeting, without giving details. "Canadians need to know... our borders are safe and secure and we control them."

Google searches on Immigration soar

In Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, tens of thousands of migrants, including Haitians stripped of US protections, fled to Canada.

Google searches from the US about moving to Canada skyrocketed tenfold following the election, with queries on immigration and relocation services. However, entering Canada between border checkpoints is illegal and perilous, especially in winter.

Rule changes in 2023 have made it harder for US asylum-seekers to succeed in Canada. Poirier warned that if thousands arrive at once, it could become unmanageable. Police are prepared to deploy additional resources, including cameras, sensors, and drones, along the 8,891 km border.

Canada is already dealing with record refugee claimants – almost 20,000 in July, with over 250,000 claims pending. Toronto's FCJ Refugee Centre serves dozens of new asylum-seekers weekly, with founder Loly Rico expressing concerns about winter's impact.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office stated that Canada's immigration department will prepare for all scenarios, prioritising the country's best interests.