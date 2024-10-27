‘She wanna be me so bad’: Amber Rose tears into Beyonce for allegedly ‘copying’ her RNC speech; Internet reacts

While the US presidential candidates have been attempting to woo voters with the endorsement from celebrities, Amber Rose fumed at Beyonce by accusing the singer of copying her speech following her appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris' Texas rally on Friday. Beyonce and Amber Rose(AP)

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old model publicly supported Donald Trump and even appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July.

Addressing the audience at both the events, Rose and Beyonce highlighted the subject of parenthood.

An Instagram account, The Shade Room, shared Beyonce's key moments at the rally, with Amber reacting in the comment section. “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” the media star wrote.

Amber Rose vs Beyonce: Social media users react

Soon after, the Instagram account posted Rose's screenshot and the video yet again.

In the comment section, some social media users attacked Amber, with one person saying, “It's giving delusional.”

“Amber Rose, we promise you more than anything that Beyonce does NOT want to be you,” another wrote.

“I believe all mothers who are voting are thinking about their kids,” a third user remarked, while another chimed in, “No one wants to be rose lmao.”

“Who is Amber Rose???” a fifth user asked.

Also Read: Amber Rose slams American media for ‘lying’ about Donald Trump at RNC: Watch

Beyonce addresses Kamala's campaign event in Houston

At Kamala's campaign event in Houston on Friday, the crowd cheered Beyonce with thunderous applause and ovation. Singer Kelly Rowl also joined her on the stage.

“We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texas women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” she stated.

While appreciating the mood and “positivity” in the audience, the megastar hailed Harris and said she is promoting solidarity. “We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, brink of history,” she added.

Stressing on her role as a mother, Beyonce described herself as a person “who cares deeply about the world my children and all our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control.”