Lara Trump reveals Donald Trump's reaction when she rejected Florida Senate seat, drops hint about her next career move

US President-elect Donald Trump gave an unpleasant reaction when daughter-in-law Lara announced her decision to withdraw from Florida's open Senate seat. Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, Lara Trump opened up about her new fitness apparel brand and plans to release new music this year.(AP)

Speaking to Daily Mail, Lara, who formerly co-chaired the Republican National Committee (RNC), disclosed what Trump said when she informed him privately about her move.

“[Trump] was a little upset whenever I said that, you know, 'I'm not gonna do it right now,” she recalled.

On being asked who she thinks is Trump's favourite now for the seat, she claimed the she was the only candidate President-elect wanted to see.

Her name has been circulated as the top candidate to replace Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is set to leave his seat once approved as Secretary of State.

Trump stated that Lara, who is his son Eric's wife, was his preferred candidate to earn the post.

Taking to Truth Social last month, Trump asked, “Would you support Lara Trump to replace Marco Rubio in Florida Senate?” Nearly 75 percent respondents confirmed that they intended to see her in place of Rubio.

Lara made her decision public through a post on X. “After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” she wrote.

Here's what next for Lara Trump

Ahead of Trump's inauguration, Lara told the outlet about her new fitness apparel brand and plans to release new music this year.

The president-elect's daughter-in-law also stated that she will make a statement concerning her career following Trump's inauguration. “You'll be seeing more of me, not less,” she assured, adding that some may find her decision “a great thing”, while others may not like it.

Speaking further about who she believes Trump likes to assume the seat now, Lara said, “I haven't talked to him about who he thinks would be the right fit.”

She mentioned Governor Ron DeSantis is a great person, hinting that Trump may pick him for the role. “And I think the amazing thing is, he has really great names in terms of people who could potentially fill that seat.”