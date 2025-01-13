American Airlines 71-year-old attendant stabbed, killed during layover in Denver: ‘Victim of a senseless crime’

In a horrific incident, a 71-year-old American Airlines flight attendant died after allegedly being stabbed during a layover in Denver on Saturday night, KPNX-TV Phoenix reported, citing the kin of the deceased. American Airlines stated that Levno was the “victim of a senseless crime,"(REUTERS)

According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) the deceased has been identified as Celinda Levno, who was working as flight attendant since 1989, as per the local ABC News branch, ABC 15.

The statement further mentioned that she started her professional journey with the airline America West, which got merged with American Airlines in 2005.

American Airlines issues statement: ‘We are heartbroken’

The APFA stated that Levno lost her life during a layover in Denver, but it did not mention the cause of her death. Meanwhile, American Airlines stated that Levno was the “victim of a senseless crime,” according to Newsweek.

“We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime last night. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues,” it said.

The airlines ensured that it is “doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation.”

The death took place at the downtown Denver layover hotel, the APFA claimed, adding that staff laying over will be temporarily moved to a hotel close to Denver International Airport.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said that three different stabbings were committed in downtown Denver on January 11. The victim of the second stabbing was a female adult who was declared dead at the hospital.

According to the local news station 9 NEWS, the other two victims suffered injuries.

American Airlines attendant's close friend speaks out

Speaking to KPNX-TV Phoenix, a close pal of Levno's, Josephine Dale recalled the late attendant as “truly the most incredible and kind woman out there.”

“Everything she did was for everyone else. A true animal lover, and a phenomenal musician. Overall, just an amazing woman. This is a devastating loss to everyone who knew her,” she added.