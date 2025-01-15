14 LPA to waiter’: Indian-origin founder reveals harsh reality of being a student studying abroad

Dev Mitra, the Indian-origin founder of a Canada-based consultancy firm, recently revealed his struggles from his student days in a podcast with Vinamre Kasanaa. Mitra expressed that he left his corporate job of ₹14 LPA to study, where he took up a job as a waiter to sustain himself. They further talked about Mitra’s life in Canada, where he has been residing for the past six years, safety in the country, and racism against Indians. Dev Mitra currently works as a partner in a Canada-based business management consultancy. (Instagram/@dostcast)

“The sad reality of being a student studying abroad!” Kasanaa wrote as he posted a snippet of his podcast with Mitra. In the video, Kasanaa asks him about working as a waiter.

Mitra explains how he decided to leave his well-paying corporate job to shift to a foreign land as a student. He also talked about managing loans while working and studying.

While some expressed their awe, others showed their displeasure. Some commented that Mitra shouldn’t rant about working as a waiter as he sifted to a different land fully knowing how it would impact his life.

Who is Dev Mitra?

According to his LinkedIn, he attended Bishop Cotton School and later Ahlcon Public School. He then completed his LLB from the University of Calcutta and a master’s in law from UNSW, Australia.

He started his career as a legal associate for CPA Global and then worked in various roles at Huron Consulting Group. During his various stints, he worked at companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and ByteX. In 2021, he founded Matrix Venture Studio, a boutique consulting firm.

