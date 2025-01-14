Indian founder claims he got multiple Google job offers, rejected them all: 'Entire team was...'

Software engineer and founder of Open Vision, Akshay Narisetti, revealed that he received multiple offers from Google to work for their team but ended up rejecting all of them. In a post on X, Narisetti, a graduate of the SRM Institute in Chennai, said that he was offered multiple jobs at Google over the last two years while he developed his own startup. Antitrust? No problem! Google and Apple stocks weather the storm. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo(REUTERS)

"I was offered a job at Google multiple times over the last two years. In fact, our entire team at Open Vision was invited to join the Google VR Team," he said.

However, the founder said neither he nor his team ever accepted. "We never accepted. Instead, we built Pocket," he said, introducing his next gen AI device.

Developed Dino game hack

Narisetti has previously shared the simple project that helped him secure an interview with Google, a few years ago. The project involved hacking the popular internet outage game, Google’s Dino Game, using a microcontroller.

The endless dinosaur running game is played using the spacebar and arrow keys on keyboard. “This project got me an interview at Google," he said, sharing the setup he used to essentially win the game.

Using a microcontroller, he was able to program a device to press the spacebar every time it detected an onscreen hurdle making the dinosaur jump up and avoid collision in turn making the game never ending.

"Simple projects get the most views because simplicity scales and people understand it instantly," he said explaining his idea behind developing the project.

Narisetti said he came up with the idea after facing frequent internet issues. "I had two options, either make a fun project out of this or customer care who don't care. Everything put together this worked really great the Dino is jumping in joy. I would like to thank the wonderful internet services which inspired me to make this project," he had said in an old post on LinkedIn.