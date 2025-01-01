When spirituality met technology: Thai monk uses Google Translate to spread wisdom

2025 has arrived, and what better way to kick off the new year than with a heartwarming story that has captured the internet's attention. This touching tale involves a monk, a woman travelling to Thailand, and the magic of Google Translate. Through a series of photos, the traveller shared how a monk used translation technology to communicate with her, offering profound words of wisdom that bridged their cultural and linguistic differences. The image shows a Thai monk using Google Translate to impart wisdom. (Instagram/_hyshe)

What did the traveller say?

In her viral post, she expressed that she initially posted the photos on TikTok but later decided to share them on Instagram. “This will serve as a reminder for 2025,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you 2024 for all the memories — good or bad. My encounter with the monk brought so much positivity on Tiktok, might as well I post it here. May we all have the happiness and peace that we prayed for.”

In the series of pictures the woman shared, only one is that of the monk. The others show a phone screen with the translated words on it.

Take a look at the viral post here:

What did social media say?

“Wow incredible words,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “If you have any more from him, please share.” A third described the interaction as “incredible.” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

The woman met the monk while visiting Thailand. She also shared a series of photos on her Instagram to give a glimpse of her visit. The pictures include the natural wonders of the country, interaction with locals, and delicious food.

What are your thoughts on this post about a monk using technology to communicate? Did the share leave you with a smile?