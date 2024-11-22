Menu Explore
'Middle-class' man lives his dream of sipping tea at Mumbai's Taj Hotel, wins the internet's heart

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 22, 2024 07:20 PM IST

A middle-class man’s viral video showed him fulfilling his dream of having tea at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, sparking widespread admiration online.

The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, India’s first five-star hotel, is a symbol of luxury and grandeur that many aspire to experience at least once in their lives. Recently, a video creator from a ‘middle-class’ background, captured the internet’s attention by sharing his dream-come-true moment of having a cup of tea at this iconic hotel. His video has gone viral, amassing over 20 million views and sparking conversations online.

A middle-class man fulfilled his dream of having tea at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. (Instagram/adnaan.08)
A middle-class man fulfilled his dream of having tea at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. (Instagram/adnaan.08)

A royal entry

In the video, Adnan Pathan’s excitement is palpable as he embarks on his journey to The Taj Mahal Palace. He begins by showcasing the hotel’s breathtaking interiors, complete with ornate décor and walls adorned with photographs of celebrities who have graced the premises. "Ye Taj andar se itna khoobsurat hai ki mujhe lag raha tha main kisi raj mahal mein aagya [The Taj is so beautiful from the inside that I felt like I was in a royal palace]," he remarks with awe.

A taste of luxury

Pathan orders the "Bom Hi-Tea," a lavish spread priced at 1800, with the total bill coming to 2124 after taxes. The Hi-Tea includes a cup of Indian tea accompanied by delicacies such as vada pav, grilled sandwiches, kaju katli, khari puff, and butter. Despite the grandeur, Pathan candidly rates the tea as “average,” giving it a 5 out of 10.

“Once in a lifetime experience”

Towards the end of the video, Pathan reflects on his experience, saying, "Zindagi mein aesa experience ek baar zarur karna chahiye [You should definitely have this experience once in your life]."

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The video has garnered over a million likes and an outpouring of comments, with many users sharing their thoughts on Pathan’s journey.

One user commented, “It’s so inspiring to see someone fulfil their dream and share it with the world.” Another wrote, “The way he described his experience was so relatable and heartfelt.” A third remarked, “ 2124 for tea? That’s luxury for sure!”

Others joined in with light-hearted remarks, like, “Average tea but royal vibes!” and “Only in Mumbai can vada pav be part of a five-star menu!” Some even shared their own aspirations, saying, “This is now on my bucket list!”

