Inside the ultra-luxurious Taj suite where Kim Kardashian stayed during Ambani wedding. Watch

Kim Kardashian had flown down to Mumbai with sister Khloe Kardashian back in July for the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The reality TV star reportedly stayed at the ultra-luxurious Tata Suite at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai during her flying visit to the city. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian reportedly put up in the Tata Suite at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

Inside the Tata Suite at Taj Mahal Palace

An Indian-Australian content creator has now shared a tour of the luxury suite, the most expensive at the five-star hotel, on Instagram. Priya took her Instagram followers inside the Tata Suite, which is named after the Tata Group founder, Sir Jamsetji Tata.

Her video shows that the ‘suite’ is actually an apartment in itself, featuring two bedrooms, a formal dining room, a conference room that can comfortably seat 15 people, a grand living area, a gym, a lounge, walk-in closet, and even a spa.

The 5,000 square foot Tata Suite at Taj Mahal Palace is beautifully decorated with heritage furniture and timeless artwork without compromising on modern comforts - one of the suite’s many bathrooms, for example, houses a massive bathtub along with a shower area.

In her caption, Priya said that the Tata Suite costs ₹50 lakh per night. This, however, seems to be an exaggeration. Other sources indicate that the suite can be booked for anywhere between ₹7 to 8 lakh per night.

Kim Kardashian and her team had shared several photos and videos from the Taj hotel during their stay.

Interestingly enough, this is also the suite where Barack Obama stayed during his 2010 trip to India.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant in one of the most expensive weddings to ever come out of India.

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12. Their star-studded wedding saw several international VIPs descend upon Mumbai. During the wedding and pre-wedding functions, the entire Taj Mahal Palace property was booked to accommodate guests. Other luxury hotels in the city were also booked fully for Ambani guests.