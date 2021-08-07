Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6
Anand Mahindra’s post on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(HT Photo)
Anand Mahindra’s post on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(HT Photo)
trending

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Anand Mahindra also shared a witty caption along with the old ad picture of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Anand Mahindra enjoys over 8.4 million followers on Twitter. He regularly entertains his followers by sharing various kinds of posts. From inspiring to funny to informative, his shares are of different tastes. Just like his latest post that takes people back in time. It is an old advertisement for the Taj Mahal Palace hotel located in Mumbai.

“So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. 6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days,” Anand Mahindra jokingly wrote and shared an image of the advertisement. The ad shows the hotel offering guests a stay for 6 upwards.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 6,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. The share also inspired a few to post pictures related to the hotel. Just like this individual who wrote “admirable” and shared this image on Twitter:

“Ha ha! You are highly humorous also amidst your packed schedules and commitments!! Really superb and affectionate wishes sir!!” expressed another. “May be the future generations will think of the current prices in the same way,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.